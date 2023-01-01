WebCatalog

BlendVision

BlendVision

Webbplats: blendvision.com

BlendVision One is a real one-stop, no-code video solution to encode, host, manage, stream and livestream videos without a hitch. We offer advanced VOD and livestreaming features, DRM security, customizable players, and API and SDK integration. Businesses can maximize video cost efficiency by up to 80% with its patented AI video technology. Customer industries span live entertainment, eLearning, corporate communications, webinars, and more.

