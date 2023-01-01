Survivor Z tells a classic story. You're going on vacation to the forest - have a nice, relaxing time and eat some hamburgers. But of course, the moment you sit down to take the first bite, a horde of zombies shows up and starts attacking you. Guess you'll have to pick up your magic guns with unlimited ammo and start shooting some Z's! Each zombie you defeat will drop a gem. Gather enough gems and you'll be able to level up! Each level, you can pick a stat to increase. You can gain more health, shoot quicker or walk faster. You'll need these skills, because the waves will get more and more difficult as time goes on. Prove you're the ultimate survivor by going for all the Accolades! These are challenges that will really put you to the test. Can you defeat the zombies and finally enjoy your nice vacation?

Site: poki.com

