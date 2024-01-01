Large Language Models Software - Aplicativos mais populares
Large language models (LLMs) are advanced artificial intelligence systems specifically engineered to comprehend, interpret, and generate human-like text from a wide array of inputs. Leveraging state-of-the-art machine learning techniques, massive training datasets, and profound architectures, these models can accomplish a broad spectrum of natural language tasks, making them indispensable tools for businesses across all sectors. The tasks range from translation, summarization, question answering, and conversation to more nuanced applications such as sentiment analysis, text classification, and creative content generation. The LLMs in this category are being employed to revolutionize customer service through intelligent chatbots, augment content creation with auto-writing capabilities, streamline market research with sentiment analysis, and much more. With multilingual proficiency, many can be adaptable to global markets, breaking down language barriers and facilitating cross-cultural communication. The advancements in LLM technology also signal the era of automation in many language-related tasks, thereby reducing manual labor and improving efficiency. They bring transformative change to the user experience, adding a layer of personalization and interactivity that was previously unattainable. This category differs from the AI chatbots software category, which focuses on standalone platforms that allow users to interact and engage with large language models, and the synthetic media software category, which consists of tools for business users to create AI-generated media. These LLM solutions, instead, are designed to be more versatile, foundational tools that can be integrated into a wide range of applications, not just limited to chatbots or synthetic media. To qualify for inclusion in the Large Language Models (LLMs) category, a product must: * Offer a large-scale language model capable of comprehending and generating human-like text from a variety of inputs, made available for commercial use. * Provide robust and secure APIs or integration tools, enabling businesses from various sectors to seamlessly incorporate the model into their existing systems or processes. * Have comprehensive mechanisms in place to tackle potential issues related to data privacy, ethical use, and content moderation, ensuring user trust and regulatory compliance. * Deliver reliable customer support and extensive documentation, along with consistent updates and improvements, thereby aiding users in the effective integration and usage of the model while also ensuring its ongoing relevance and adaptability to changing requirements.
ChatGPT
ChatGPT: Otimizando Modelos de Linguagem para Diálogo. Treinamos um modelo chamado ChatGPT que interage de forma conversacional. O formato de diálogo permite ao ChatGPT responder a perguntas de acompanhamento, admitir seus erros, desafiar premissas incorretas e rejeitar solicitações inadequadas. Cha...
Google Gemini
Você pode usar o Bard para ajudar a levar suas ideias adiante. Com uma pequena ajuda de Bard, você pode fazer coisas como: - Brainstorm de ideias, desenvolva um plano ou encontre maneiras diferentes de realizar as coisas - Obtenha um resumo rápido e fácil de entender de tópicos mais complexos - Cri...
Microsoft Copilot
Seu companheiro diário de IA.
Claude
Claude é um assistente de IA de última geração para suas tarefas, não importa a escala.
Hugging Face
A comunidade de IA construindo o futuro. Crie, treine e implante modelos de última geração alimentados pelo código aberto de referência em aprendizado de máquina.
Databricks
Databricks é uma empresa fundada pelos criadores originais do Apache Spark. Databricks surgiu do projeto AMPLab da Universidade da Califórnia, Berkeley, que estava envolvido na criação do Apache Spark, uma estrutura de computação distribuída de código aberto construída sobre Scala. Databricks desenv...
IBM
O IBM Cognos Analytics atua como seu copiloto confiável para negócios com o objetivo de torná-lo mais inteligente, mais rápido e mais confiante em suas decisões orientadas por dados. O IBM Cognos Analytics oferece a cada usuário — seja cientista de dados, analista de negócios ou especialista não-TI ...
H2O.ai
H2O.ai é o fornecedor líder de plataforma de IA generativa e aprendizado de máquina de código aberto com a missão de democratizar a IA. Ele destila a habilidade técnica de 30 Kaggle Masters em produtos simples de IA em nuvem para IA generativa e aprendizado de máquina que resolvem problemas poderoso...
ScholarAI
ScholarAI is a plugin that allows users to access open access scientific literature from peer-reviewed journals. Available to ScholarAI Premium users, our new dedicated Copilot for science in the age of AI, powered by GPT-4 Turbo.
Anode
Anode, an innovative digital solution designed to revolutionize data quality management for businesses is here to help. Anode is a data anomaly detection tool that analyzes your data for 6 classes of errors allowing you to gain insights into your data faster and more efficiently.
Mistral AI
Fast, open-source and secure language models. Facilitated specialisation of models on business use-cases, leveraging private data and usage feedback. Built from a world-class team in Europe, targeting global market.
Composable Prompts
Composable Prompts's mission is to revolutionize the way applications interact with content. While Large Language Models (LLMs) like GPT have fundamentally changed our interaction with textual data, Composable Prompts believes in taking a step further. Composable Prompts ensures that every business...
Stability AI
Stability AI is building open AI tools that will let us reach our potential. Designing and implementing solutions using collective intelligence and augmented technology.
Tune AI
Tune AI está impulsionando a adoção de GenAI nas empresas. Somos apoiados por Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars e outros investidores notáveis TuneChat: nosso aplicativo de bate-papo baseado em modelos de código aberto TuneStudio: Nosso playground para desenvolved...