Benefits Consulting Providers - Aplicativos mais populares

Benefits consulting involves outsourcing human resource (HR) functions specialized in the selection, procurement, implementation, administration, and renewal of employee benefits plans. These plans encompass various benefits such as group health insurance, life insurance, paid time off, pensions, student loan repayment, disability insurance, and individual retirement accounts. Service providers in this field assess the requirements, monitor benefit utilization and availability for both employers and employees, and ensure compliance with governmental regulations. They act as the primary liaison between insurance companies, vendors, and clients. Through thorough research and negotiation, these providers offer tailored plans that align with clients' needs. Businesses engage with these services year-round and can anticipate ongoing communication and support.
ADP
adp.com
A ADP oferece soluções on-line de folha de pagamento e RH líderes do setor, além de impostos, conformidade, administração de benefícios e muito mais. Obtenha o melhor com ADP.
Empower
empower.com
Estamos aqui para ajudá-lo a alcançar todos os seus objetivos financeiros – desde o seu bem-estar financeiro agora até viver a aposentadoria que você imagina no futuro.