Bennie

Bennie

Não tem o WebCatalog Desktop instalado? Baixar o WebCatalog Desktop.

Usar aplicativo de Web

Site: bennie.com

Melhore a sua experiência com o aplicativo de computador de Bennie no WebCatalog Desktop para Mac, Windows, Linux.

Execute aplicativos em janelas sem distrações, com muitas melhorias.

Gerencie e alterne entre várias contas e aplicativos facilmente, sem trocar de navegadores.

Bennie’s global benefits platform helps employers, employees, and their dependents thrive through a range of modern solutions, including consulting, insurance, and coaching. Trusted by the world’s most innovative companies, Bennie is a one-stop solution that goes beyond traditional benefits and includes employee coaching, P&C insurance, and more. The Bennie App is a go-to resource for employees to find and understand benefits information easily. From viewing ID cards to finding in-network providers to browsing Bennie’s Marketplace, members have the benefits information and tools they need at their fingertips. Bennie’s healthcare concierge, Ask Bennie, is the ultimate tool for dedicated member support. Members can chat with an Ask Bennie Advocate directly on the app to get help with questions about open enrollment, coverage, bill negotiations/mistakes, finding providers, and more.
Categorias:
Business
Benefits Consulting Providers

Site: bennie.com

Aviso: o WebCatalog não é afiliado, associado, autorizado, endossado, nem tem qualquer relação oficial com Bennie. Todos os nomes de produtos, logotipos e marcas pertencem aos seus respectivos proprietários.

Alternativas

ADP

ADP

adp.com

Empower

Empower

empower.com

Monark HQ

Monark HQ

monarkhq.com

MMChr

MMChr

mmchr.com

LunaProxy

LunaProxy

lunaproxy.com

GetBenefits

GetBenefits

getbenefits.io

FrankCrum

FrankCrum

frankcrum.com

TraceGenie

TraceGenie

tracegenie.co.za

UMR

UMR

member.umr.com

BenefitHub

BenefitHub

benefithub.com

Inspira Financial

Inspira Financial

inspirafinancial.com

Lumity Benefits

Lumity Benefits

lumity.com

Explorar

Desktop

Suporte

Empresa

Informações legais

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.