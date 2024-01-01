QR TIGER is the world's most advanced online QR code generator, awarded the most innovative product on ProductHunt. It's trusted by more than 850,000 brands in 147 countries. Among them: Lululemon, Uber, Disney, Sodexo, Pepsico, L'occitane, Samsung, TikTok, Universal Studios, Hilton Hotels, and more. The company offers a wide spectrum of QR code solutions for businesses and personal brands. Since its launch in 2018, QR TIGER has enabled physical-to-digital access for thousands of key opinion leaders, personal brands, small- and medium-sized businesses, and Fortune 500 companies. With the recent surge in popularity of contactless systems worldwide, QR TIGER has served more customers as the most simple and direct yet comprehensive QR code generator software. QR TIGER’s solutions include: ✓ Fully customizable QR codes for every application: URL, vCard, file, social media, menu, H5, multi-URL, Wi-Fi, app store, text, email, and more ✓ Dynamic QR codes allow users to track and update the data stored in them. Companies can also generate QR codes in bulk ✓ A unique QR code API that provides a professional solution for companies who require custom QR code templates with data tracking, dynamic QR codes, or bulk QR codes, as well as integration with Google Analytics and CRM software via Hubspot or Zapier ✓ A number of complex tools and high-grade data tracking. Track the number of scans, devices used, locations, and more. It is the most effective QR code generator for marketing professionals in every industry ✓ 24/7 customer support

Categorias :

Site: qrcode-tiger.com

Aviso: o WebCatalog não é afiliado, associado, autorizado, endossado, nem tem qualquer relação oficial com QR TIGER. Todos os nomes de produtos, logotipos e marcas pertencem aos seus respectivos proprietários.