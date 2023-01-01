Alternativas - monday.com
ClickUp
clickup.com
Nossa missão é tornar o mundo mais produtivo. Para fazer isso, criamos um aplicativo para substituir todos eles: Tarefas, Documentos, Metas e Bate-papo.
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
é um fornecedor americano de capital aberto de comunicações baseadas em nuvem e soluções de colaboração para empresas. O CEO da RingCentral, Vlad Shmunis, e o CTO Vlad Vendrow fundaram a empresa em 1999. Os investidores da RingCentral incluíam Doug Leone, Sequoia Capital, David Weiden, Khosla Ventur...
Airmeet
airmeet.com
Descubra sua plataforma ideal para conferências virtuais, conferências online e eventos híbridos. Projetado para envolver por meio de uma experiência personalizada. Experimentar gratuitamente!
Whova
whova.com
Software de gerenciamento de eventos completo para eventos presenciais, híbridos e virtuais
Bizzabo
bizzabo.com
Bizzabo é o software de eventos mais adorado do mundo. Nossa plataforma capacita cada organizador, profissional de marketing, expositor e participante a liberar o poder dos eventos.
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
Hospede webinars que seu público vai adorar. Se você está pronto para um software de webinar fácil e personalizável, sem downloads ou complicações, seja bem-vindo.
Goldcast
goldcast.io
Goldcast é uma plataforma de eventos B2B personalizada que transforma o marketing por meio da hospedagem sem esforço de eventos digitais e presenciais envolventes. Milhares de profissionais de marketing B2B corporativos, de empresas como Adobe, Microsoft, Zuora e Mailchimp, aproveitam o Goldcast par...
Swapcard
swapcard.com
Faça exposições e conferências mais inteligentes e sem dor de cabeça Swapcard é uma plataforma de registro e eventos de engajamento fácil de usar, criada para gerar maiores receitas em seus eventos.
Hubilo
hubilo.com
Crie eventos melhores que gerem receita real. Cada evento é uma oportunidade de aumentar a receita – não importa onde aconteça. Priorize o pipeline em uma única plataforma com webinars, watch parties, demonstrações, conferências e eventos presenciais que convertem.
Nouri
nouri.ai
Nouri.ai is the only event platform that builds a Community and facilitates networking! Gamify your event, ai-enabled connections, chat with attendees or staff.
Grip Events
grip.events
Grip is the AI-powered event platform built for business relationships. It helps event organizers like SXSW, RX and Clarion Events establish, maintain and track relationships between participants over multiple events.
Agorify
agorify.com
Agorify stands at the forefront of democratizing event technology, driven by our belief that high-quality, efficient event management solutions should be accessible and affordable. Our platform is a reflection of this commitment, offering a range of features designed for events of all sizes and budg...
Brella
brella.io
Brella is the leading event platform for in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. The world’s leading conferences and exhibitions trust Brella to power their events with relevant content, quality networking, and innovative revenue-generation opportunities. Brella’s meticulous analytics reporting, whic...
Fourwaves
fourwaves.com
Fourwaves is a conference management solution for researchers and event organizers. With Fourwaves you can easily manage any scientific event from virtual poster sessions to global conferences. Some features include: - Event website builder - Registrations and payments tools - Abstract management - ...
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud delivers the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end event technology and related services to power the creation and management of events. Manage the entire lifecycle of your events, no matter the location, format, size or length - from single sessions to always-on experiences. No...
inwink
inwink.com
inwink is the BtoB marketing SaaS platform that enables companies to showcase their brands and engage their audiences through: - in-person, online, and hybrid events ; - always-on online communities on dedicated websites ; - centralized, highly-secured data, strictly partitioned by customer. - a nat...
Canapii
canapii.com
Canapii’s award-winning event management platform is designed for organizations of all sizes to deliver unique and engaging in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. From online ticketing to on-site check-in to post event analytics, our digital tools and solutions allows you to streamline your entire e...
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with ev...
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events (formerly Socio) is an end-to-end event management platform powering immersive, intuitive, and inclusive virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Raise the bar with event apps, flexible registration, check-in and badge printing, lead retrieval, and live streaming technology. Webex Events ...
Orbiit
orbiit.ai
Orbiit é uma plataforma SaaS de matchmaking baseada em IA que oferece apresentações selecionadas em grande escala. As organizações podem convidar perfeitamente o público de sua escolha para optar por conexões regulares e personalizadas 1:1 ou de grupos de pares, e a Orbiit cuida de toda a comunicaçã...
Zuddle
zuddl.com
A plataforma unificada para eventos e webinars. Simplifique os fluxos de trabalho de seus eventos unificando várias ferramentas para proporcionar experiências e insights excepcionais aos participantes.