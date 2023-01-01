Mazévo is based near Denver, Colorado, and was started in 2019 by Dean Evans, the founder of Dean Evans and Associates and creator of the EMS Scheduling Software system. Mazévo is a small and active team dedicated to providing the best software for scheduling rooms and events and the best customer service. Mazévo offers the ability to schedule all your meeting, event, and classroom space without double booking. It is a modern cloud-based system with built-in room request and approval processes that handles all event details such as room setups, AV, and catering. If you charge for your space and services, Mazévo allows you to keep track of all event charges. Mazévo is the perfect solution for all size organizations that need a system that is easy to bring new staff up to speed and keep everyone on the same page with all event details, so nothing gets lost in the shuffle. Visit our website today to find out more.

