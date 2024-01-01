Switchbar for macOS & Windows is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

AlphaChat is a Conversational AI platform. It makes customer service more efficient and customers happy. Anyone can build their own Intelligent Virtual Assistant (i.e. a smart AI chatbot) and set it up for customer support automation in less than an hour. The value the product provides: Increase your customer support efficiency in messaging channels. * Measure and increase resolution rate. * Reduce agent workload and leave FAQ answering to the AI. * Increase deflection rate in chat. * Put repetitive tasks on autopilot. * Cross reference chat resolution data to your call center data. Make customers happy * Immediate answers to questions 24/7 * Intent detection and Natural Language Understanding. * Measure AI answer quality. * Answers in every language. * Bot-to-human handover with built-in live chat. Set it up in less than an hour. * Templates for different industries (SaaS, eCommerce, finance, telecoms). * AI suggests improvements into your training data. Add extra intelligence with Enterprise features like AlphaOS custom code into intents, user authentication, SSO, SLA, APIs, multichannel deployment (WhatsApp, Messenger, RCS, Apple Business Chat, voice).

