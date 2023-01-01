WebCatalog

LeadsRx is a SaaS platform that helps brands and agencies understand the performance of marketing budgets and marketing campaigns. The system is uniquely differentiated by the LeadsRx Universal Conversion Tracking Pixel™ and built-in identity graph technologies. These result in getting onboarded in days instead of months, customer journey maps that stitch together journeys across devices and browsers, and Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) reports that cover the broadest range of marketing channels including digital, radio, TV, podcast, OTT, and more. We view our mission as arming courageous marketers with the insights, technology, and confidence they need to deepen customer relationships and spark marketing performance. This enables brands to grow their business by putting the customer at the center of everything they do. Teams that use LeadsRx reduce wasted ad spend, optimize the customer journey, and make data-based decisions that stand the test of time.

