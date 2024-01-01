Alternativas - Fastory.io
UpViral
upviral.com
Os sorteios e recompensas do UpViral são a maneira mais rápida de expandir seus negócios online. Gere tráfego, aumente sua lista e converta assinantes em clientes.
Heyo
heyo.com
Use o Heyo para criar facilmente aplicativos de sorteios, concursos e campanhas que publicam no celular, no Facebook e em qualquer lugar na web.
Wishpond
wishpond.com
Wishpond torna mais fácil para os profissionais de marketing criar landing pages e concursos, rastrear leads, enviar e-mails e muito mais.
Gleam
gleam.io
Gleam é uma plataforma de marketing de crescimento. Nós permitimos que você execute campanhas incríveis que expandam seus negócios.
SweepWidget
sweepwidget.com
Faça concursos e brindes envolventes. Aumente seguidores nas redes sociais, aumente o número de assinantes de boletins informativos, capture novos leads, envolva seu público, aumente o tráfego do site e muito mais.
Socialman
socialman.net
Socialman é uma plataforma SaaS para criação e gerenciamento de brindes por meio de vários canais de mídia social. É um aplicativo multiplataforma que permite aos usuários postar conteúdo no Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Telegram, Reddit, Spotify, Steam, Discord e Twitch....
Osortoo
osortoo.com
Osortoo facilita o sorteio de vencedores de concursos, brindes ou sorteios, a criação de lindas landing pages, a criação de uma página de inscrição no evento, a apresentação do concurso durante o evento, a escolha do vencedor na rede social.
ShortStack
shortstack.com
Junte-se às milhares de marcas, agências de publicidade e pequenas empresas da Fortune 500 que usam ShortStack para criar campanhas de marketing interativas personalizadas. Crie concursos, sorteios, questionários, brindes de hashtag, concursos de comentários para participar, páginas de destino, pop...
Trade Show Prize Co
tradeshowprize.co
Trade Show Prize Co (TSPC) specializes in simple, streamlined, and affordable live event giveaways. This platform offers a central location for setting up, executing, and following up on the sweepstakes you run in your trade show booth. Easily track the progress of giveaways, instantly export leads,...
Shopobill
shopobill.com
Shopobill is a Retail Media and Shopper Engagement solution that helps retailers and FMCG/CPG producers to grow sales. * Self service system for retailers to launch and promote value added promotions on behalf of FMCG producers * No code promotion engine with 400+ tested & proven mechanics to stim...
PromoSimple
promosimple.com
PromoSimple is a web-based application that provides websites, brands, and blogs with simple solutions for creating, managing, and synthesizing data for online giveaways, sweepstakes and contests. PromoSimple's core goal is to make it as easy as possible for businesses to retain and grow their resp...
Leevia
leevia.com
Leevia is the first Italian platform that allows you to create, manage and monitor online contests in line with the Italian regulations on prize competitions and with the European law on privacy (GDPR). It provides services to marketing and communication agencies and big brands to collect qualified ...
Fyre
fyre.id
Fyre is a marketing tool created specifically for the blockchain industry. Based on the Hypersign protocol, personal and social credentials, Fyre enables businesses to develop cult-level followings through explosive real-time promotions using social media blasts, sweepstakes, contests, referral prog...
Sweep
sweep.net
Sweep is the sustainability data management platform. Its market-leading, AI-powered software helps organizations understand all extra-financial data across their business and value chain to manage increasing disclosure requirements and take action to meet sustainable business goals. Co-founded by...
Contests for Pages
contest-app.co
Contests for Pages is an application to publish contests on your Facebook Page.
AppSorteos
app-sorteos.com
App-Sorteos.com it's an online and free tool to create Instagram Giveaways, Sweepstakes, Contests and Promotions, allowing you to pick a random comment from your Instagram photo.
Sweeppea
web.sweeppea.com
Full & Self Service Sweepstakes Solution: Sweeppea makes it easy to run prize-based promotions that generate leads, increase engagement and sales. Sweeppea allows users to reach customers via mobile with a text-to-win sweepstakes. Sweeppea is a proprietary technology to build sweepstakes excitement...
Strutta
strutta.com
Strutta's industry leading technology connects brands with their target consumers through powerful social promotions. Strutta tools allow agencies, brands and developers to easily create and manage interactive contests and sweepstakes. Strutta has powered award-winning promotions for top internati...
Launchpad6
launchpad6.com
Launchpad6 provides cloud based web applications that instantly creates brandable online video solutions to power your video requirements . Harness the power of video in ways you never thought possible. Attract customers and generate different user engagement behaviours with the unique capabilitie...
Contest Domination
contestdomination.com
Contest Domination is a contest software that allows companies to create online contests that spread virally and gather qualified leads.
Rewards Fuel
rewardsfuel.com
Grow & engage your newsletter list. Rewards Fuel will help you achieve more marketing goals in less time by offering contestants a variety of ways to enter. Running a contest directly on Facebook or Instagram leaves a lot on the table in regards to participation, verification and measurement. With ...
RandomPicker
randompicker.com
RandomPicker is an online solution which helps companies and non-profits conduct secure and unbiased random raffles, sweepstakes, and giveaways, featuring entry weights, a live event module, API, random number generator and sports drawings, plus data encryption and SSL security.
Fooji
fooji.com
Fooji partners with brands to turn consumers into forever fans. With the technology and people to do it all, the Fooji platform offers a range of innovative products — managed and self-managed — to build campaigns, handle logistics, and empower brand teams to grow their fan engagement and business o...
Tellody
tellody.com
Tellody is an always on intriguing and fun to use marketing and persuasion tool that can help small businesses flourish. It is an all-in-one, powerful, affordable and simple solution made for professionals without much time, energy and money for marketing. So Tellody is packing a set of versatile s...
DojoMojo
dojomojo.com
DojoMojo is a leading marketing technology platform that helps businesses—especially DTC brands—grow faster and with greater capital efficiency. Through our robust growth tools, SMS marketing suite, and expansive partnership network, DojoMojo gives marketers all the tools they need to build their li...
Votigo
votigo.com
Votigo is a leading social media marketing & promotions company with a SaaS platform and full-service solutions. Founded in 2006, Votigo's technology platform allows brands, agencies, and enterprises to acquire, engage, and manage their customers through our full social marketing suite that includes...
Easypromos
easypromosapp.com
Easypromos is a global leader in digital promotions offering a self-service, easy-to-use platform to create and manage digital campaigns seamlessly across any social media network or device. Easypromos is a self-service platform to create and manage online promotions, campaigns, contests, mini-game...
Rafflecopter
rafflecopter.com
Rafflecopter is an easy way to run a giveaway online. Rafflecopter makes it “mega simple” to launch and manage a giveaway for any brand, on any website with no I.T. help required. Launch and manage your next giveaway in minutes with no coding required. If you can copy/paste, you can use Rafflecopt...
VYPER
vyper.ai
VYPER is a marketing tool that makes it easy to run viral campaigns. Set up Referral Campaigns, Reward/Loyalty Programs, Giveaways, Leaderboards, and more. It leverages gamification and incentivization to stimulate engagement and share-ability to help grow your business faster and more efficiently! ...
Giveaway.com
giveaway.com
Giveaway.com is a campaign marketing platform, it revolutionizes the marketing landscape by offering a one-stop solution for all marketing needs. Run campaigns to market your business forward. Your one-stop giveaway solution for contests, quizzes, competitions, and more. Provably fairness, flexib...
Upland Second Street
lab.secondstreet.com
Second Street is an audience engagement software platform that is used by over 4,000 media companies and marketers. Second Street's partners use the platform to run contests and interactive content – such as personality quizzes, sweepstakes, photo contests, and more – on their website to generate ...
Zoniz
zoniz.com
A Plataforma Zoniz Proximity é uma ferramenta de marketing inovadora que simplifica a forma como as empresas interagem com os clientes, com base na localização.
Socialshaker
socialshaker.com
Socialshaker oferece aos profissionais de marketing uma variedade de 30 mecanismos para criar concursos e jogos de brindes nas redes sociais no Facebook, celular ou site.
Cool Tabs
cool-tabs.com
Impulsione suas campanhas de marketing nas redes sociais e no seu site, gerando leads. Monitore suas redes sociais e realize Social Listening, Monitoramento de Marca e curadoria de conteúdo em tempo real. - Aumente seu público digital e obtenha leads qualificados com conteúdo interativo simples atra...
Qualifio
qualifio.com
O Qualifio permite que grandes marcas e meios de comunicação envolvam o público em canais digitais por meio de mais de 50 formatos interativos padronizados (questionários, concursos, pesquisas, testes, jogos animados, etc.). Com adesão rigorosa ao GDPR, a plataforma permite a coleta de dados primári...
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
Software plug-and-play para criar e rastrear seu próprio programa de indicações ou programa de afiliados. Votado em primeiro lugar por profissionais de marketing de todo o mundo. O único software de referência oficialmente certificado pela HubSpot. 👉 Crie seu programa em dias, não em semanas, usand...
Woorise
woorise.com
Woorise é a maneira mais fácil de criar brindes e concursos virais, páginas de destino e formulários envolventes, como pesquisas e questionários. Woorise ajuda pequenas empresas a se conectar com um público, coletar leads e fechar vendas.
Woobox
woobox.com
Experiências que aumentam o envolvimento Crie e execute facilmente concursos, brindes, enquetes, cupons, formulários e muito mais.
ViralKit
viralkit.io
Aumente seu impacto social com nossa ferramenta de concurso e brindes baseada em IA. Quebre os limites dos concursos, brindes e sorteios tradicionais! Aproveite o poder da IA para aumentar o número de seguidores, curtidas, clientes e engajamento.
ViralSweep
viralsweep.com
ViralSweep é uma plataforma de marketing viral com ferramentas para criar sorteios, concursos e brindes.