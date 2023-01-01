WebCatalog

ContactMonkey

ContactMonkey

Não tem o WebCatalog Desktop instalado? Baixar o WebCatalog Desktop.

Usar aplicativo de Web

Site: contactmonkey.com

Melhore a sua experiência com o aplicativo de computador de ContactMonkey no WebCatalog Desktop para Mac, Windows, Linux.

Execute aplicativos em janelas sem distrações, com muitas melhorias.

Gerencie e alterne entre várias contas e aplicativos facilmente, sem trocar de navegadores.

ContactMonkey is a powerful internal communications software that enables you to send timely updates to employees via your email client (Outlook and Gmail) or SMS. ContactMonkey is modernizing the way the world’s top organizations connect, communicate, and engage with their employees. In a rapidly changing world of work, our tool makes it easier for companies to engage remote, hybrid, and deskless workers—all through a single platform. We help internal communications teams to create, send, and track employee newsletters, SMS updates, and crisis communications with the goal of boosting employee engagement, and productivity. With ContactMonkey, you can send beautiful HTML email newsletters or crisis communications via SMS, gather employee feedback, and measure employee email analytics (open rates, click rates, read rates, eNPS) to understand what truly engages your employees. Learn more about ContactMonkey’s features here: https://www.contactmonkey.com/features/

Categorias:

Business
Email Template Builder Software

Site: contactmonkey.com

Aviso: o WebCatalog não é afiliado, associado, autorizado, endossado, nem tem qualquer relação oficial com ContactMonkey. Todos os nomes de produtos, logotipos e marcas pertencem aos seus respectivos proprietários.

Alternativas

Square

Square

squareup.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign

activecampaign.com

Zoho Campaigns

Zoho Campaigns

zoho.com

Keap

Keap

keap.com

Constant Contact

Constant Contact

constantcontact.com

MailerLite

MailerLite

mailerlite.com

SendGrid

SendGrid

sendgrid.com

Flodesk

Flodesk

flodesk.com

GetResponse

GetResponse

getresponse.com

SendPulse

SendPulse

sendpulse.com

Beefree

Beefree

beefree.io

Explorar

WebCatalog Desktop

Suporte

Empresa

Informações legais

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.