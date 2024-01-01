Azira Pinnacle

Azira LLC, a global Consumer Insights platform, helps marketing and operational leaders improve their effectiveness with actionable intelligence to drive business results. Its mission is to create a more relevant world where brands are empowered to reach and build relationships with their consumers. Azira delivers innovative marketing solutions to curate audiences, activate omnichannel campaigns, and understand footfall attribution. It also provides operational insights for use cases such as site selection, trade area analysis, competitive intelligence and more. Azira serves enterprises in retail, hospitality, travel, real estate, financial services and media. The Azira Data Intelligence Platform, illuminates consumer behavior in 70+ million places across 44 countries. Operational Intelligence: Pinnacle makes it easy to get insights around location performance, to help answer questions including: - How’s the foot traffic to my location? - What day of the week or time of the day gets the most visitors? - How much time do they spend at my location? - Where do my visitors live or work? - What’s the most popular route visitors take to my location? - How are my competitors performing? Marketing Intelligence: Allspark gives you instant access to advanced audience curation to power your data-driven marketing: - Create and manage audiences based on real-world data. - Make media planning efficient with real-time estimates of your custom audience across digital channels and compare results to get smarter with budget allocation. - Activate on your platform of choice. - Close the loop with offline attribution to measure results. - Create lookalike audiences similar to your current customers or your competitors' customers and target them to drive acquisition.

