Poket is an award-winning all-in-one Loyalty Program Software that helps businesses increase repeat sales and attract more new loyal customers. With Poket, merchants can set up any combination of loyalty program types tailored to suit their business no matter what industry they’re in. The platform allows merchants to manage and edit loyalty programs anytime, anywhere and set up promotional rules for automated campaigns tailored precisely to their customers’ spending habits, loyalty balances or campaign performance. The solution has features like referral automation, social media sharing rewards, targeted marketing automation, gamification for customer engagement. Businesses can transact using customer's mobile number or email or even an app and can manage everything via the store access login. Merchants can connect with customers via mobile push notifications, emails, or even SMS. Poket comes with three plans: FREE (Forever), Strong (7-day Free Trial*) & Mighty (7-day Free Trial*). *no credit card required It comes with a 'Poket Rewards' App for customers that allows them to manage and track their rewards, store e-cards & e-vouchers, and refer friends. Merchants can also download 'Poket Business' App built for both Android and iOS.

Kategorie :

Strona internetowa: poket.com

Zastrzeżenie: WebCatalog nie jest w żaden sposób powiązany, stowarzyszony, upoważniony ani wspierany przez twórców aplikacji Poket. Wszelkie nazwy produktów, logotypy i marki należą do ich właścicieli.