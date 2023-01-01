Alternatywy - Poket

WebCatalog

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Salesforce.com, Inc. to amerykańska firma zajmująca się oprogramowaniem opartym na chmurze z siedzibą w San Francisco w Kalifornii. Świadczy usługi zarządzania relacjami z klientami (CRM), a także sprzedaje uzupełniający pakiet aplikacji dla przedsiębiorstw skupiających się na obsłudze klienta, auto...

Square

Square

squareup.com

Square, Inc. to amerykańska firma świadcząca usługi finansowe, agregator usług handlowych i firma zajmująca się płatnościami mobilnymi z siedzibą w San Francisco w Kalifornii. Firma zajmuje się sprzedażą oprogramowania i produktów do płatności sprzętowych oraz rozszerzyła swoją działalność na usługi...

Talkable

Talkable

talkable.com

Świetne programy marketingu poleceń ✅ dla sklepów internetowych, lokalnych firm i usług B2B. Program lojalnościowy dla klientów w ramach marketingu wzrostu. Łatwe uruchamianie, testowanie i optymalizacja! Nagradzaj swoich klientów!

Fivestars

Fivestars

fivestars.com

Fivestars to wszechstronna platforma płatnicza i marketingowa, która łączy w sobie łatwą w użyciu technologię, konfigurowalne nagrody i promocje oraz automatyzację.

Yotpo

Yotpo

yotpo.com

Yotpo to platforma marketingowa eCommerce z najbardziej zaawansowanymi rozwiązaniami do recenzji klientów, marketingu wizualnego, lojalności, poleceń i marketingu SMS. Dowiedz się więcej o tym, jak Twoja marka może napędzać rozwój dzięki Yotpo tutaj.

Smile.io

Smile.io

smile.io

Zamień nowych klientów w stałych klientów dzięki najbardziej zaufanej aplikacji lojalnościowej na świecie. Ponad 125 milionów kupujących zdobywa punkty dzięki Smile. Daj ludziom to, co kochają.

Friendbuy

Friendbuy

friendbuy.com

Dzięki Friendbuy marki szybko rozwijające się mogą wyciągnąć więcej z każdego klienta. Dzięki najlepszemu w swojej klasie programowi poleceń i lojalności marki mogą osiągnąć co najmniej 5-10% sprzedaży dzięki poleceniom, przy 4-krotnie wyższej wartości życiowej. Friendbuy współpracuje z markami DTC,...

Ambassador

Ambassador

getambassador.com

Ambasador umożliwia marketerom zwiększanie liczby klientów, poleceń i przychodów poprzez wykorzystanie siły przekazu ustnego. Ich przyjazne dla marketerów oprogramowanie upraszcza marketing poleceń, automatyzując proces rejestracji, śledzenia, nagradzania i zarządzania klientami, podmiotami stowarzy...

LoyaltyLion

LoyaltyLion

loyaltylion.com

Relacje wykraczające poza punkty i nagrody. Pozwól swoim obecnym klientom rozwijać Twój biznes za Ciebie. Jak? Skorzystaj z LoyaltyLion, aby stworzyć program lojalnościowy wykraczający poza punkty i nagrody, zapewniający większą wartość życiową klienta i opłacalne pozyskiwanie dzięki lepszym relacj...

Stamped

Stamped

stamped.io

Wykorzystaj moc recenzji produktów i nagród klientów w swoim sklepie e-commerce. Najłatwiejszy sposób na zwiększenie sprzedaży i utrzymania klientów.

Uniqodo

Uniqodo

uniqodo.com

Uniqodo is on a mission to redefine promotions as the catalyst for bigger and better outcomes. We are pioneering a new category of customer experience; solving promotion challenges across the entire customer lifecycle that we call PromotionX. Combining the performance of advanced promotions with gre...

Sparkage Consumer

Sparkage Consumer

getsparkage.com

Sparkage is a digital loyalty platform that simplifies marketing for small businesses. It has everything you need to connect with customers, encourage repeat visits and grow your business.

Sparkage Merchant

Sparkage Merchant

getsparkage.com

Sparkage is a digital loyalty platform that simplifies marketing for small businesses. It has everything you need to connect with customers, encourage repeat visits and grow your business.

Social Spiral

Social Spiral

socialspiral.com

Social Spiral is a customer loyalty software that is simple,tracks traditional marketing as well as your digital marketing efforts.

Shopuddy

Shopuddy

shopuddy.com

Enable small businesses to issue digital reward cards and vouchers to customers' Apple Wallet and Google Wallet. Brands can rapidly deploy all types of loyalty programs to boost their returning customers, increase customers loyalty level and grow your wallet share of wallet.

Propello

Propello

propello.com

Rapid go-to-market, white-label reward-based customer loyalty software. Drives engagement, reduces churn, improves conversion, generates new revenue streams and increases customer lifetime value.

NeoCurrency

NeoCurrency

neocurrency.com

NeoCurrency sources and supplies clients around the world with digital rewards from a unique catalog featuring top brands, prepaid and other cash-like options in 24 different currencies in 36 countries. NeoCurrency is an independent, U.S.-based provider of digital rewards and prizes for promotions &...

Nector

Nector

nector.io

The Nector loyalty app is a valuable tool for businesses to cultivate customer loyalty, drive repeat purchases, acquire new customers, gather insights, and streamline operations. By implementing personalised loyalty programs, businesses can incentivize repeat purchases and create a sense of value fo...

Loyalzoo

Loyalzoo

loyalzoo.com

Loyalzoo is a digital loyalty card service for small/medium size retailers and eateries. Loyalzoo offers an affordable, subscription based system to allow retailers of any size run their own in-store loyalty program.Loyalzoo is a digital loyalty card service for small/medium size retailers and eater...

LoyaltyZen

LoyaltyZen

loyaltyzen.com

LoyaltyZen's partner program is for marketing agencies and software companies. If your company wants to implement exceptional loyalty programs, then we can be a perfect match! Contact us to become a partner.

LoyaltyPlant

LoyaltyPlant

loyaltyplant.com

LoyaltyPlant helps offline businesses worldwide create meaningful connections with their customers.Its proprietary platform offers a powerful CRM system, a white-label app and POS integration.

Loyale

Loyale

loyale.io

Loyale is a cloud-based customer loyalty platform that offers reward schemes and marketing tools to companies. It can integrate with existing stack such as Shopify, WooCommerce, Lightspeed, Mailchimp, and more to automate workflows. The software offers advanced features such as points, rewards, coup...

inCust

inCust

incust.com

inCust offers the customer lifecycle management platform that lets any business attract and retain customers, sell prepaid goods, process payments, analyze customer activity, communicate with customers and more. Retailers benefit from individual loyalty programs, digital coupons, and gift cards, pre...

OptCulture

OptCulture

optculture.com

OptCulture is a retail focused customer-engagement and loyalty solution. It assimilates opted-in customer data from disparate retail systems and sources like POS software, e-Commerce engines, information websites and even physical forms. Harnessing such data, it provides retailers with buying and be...

BeeLiked

BeeLiked

beeliked.com

BeeLiked is a gamification platform for creating interactive promotions to increase lead generation, reward and incentivize sales teams and build customer loyalty. Turn leads into micro-influencers. Engage and incentivize your audience with personalized campaigns and promotions no matter the channel...

SiteVibes

SiteVibes

sitevibes.com

SiteVibes is a Shopper Experience Platform, enabling ecommerce retailers to dynamically engage with shoppers. Ecommerce retailers can use SiteVibes to collect authentic product reviews, create a loyalty program, make user-generated content from Instagram shoppable, show social proof messaging, and d...

O4S

O4S

o4s.io

O4S is a technology platform revolutionizing how distribution-led businesses engage with their channel partners. Through cutting-edge solutions and a data-driven approach, O4S empowers businesses to precisely target and incentivize high-performance channel partners, fueling sales and fostering lasti...

Lootly

Lootly

lootly.io

Lootly is a Loyalty & Rewards, Referrals and VIP Platform helping eCommerce brands build great relationships with their customers. Lootly powers over 2,000 global rewards programs and serves millions of points & customers - daily. Lootly makes it easy to launch your own Loyalty program in just a few...

Ackroo

Ackroo

ackroo.com

Through vendor and industry consolidation, Ackroo provides marketing, payment and point-of-sale solutions for merchants of all sizes. Ackroo’s self-serve, data driven, cloud-based marketing platform helps merchants in-store and online process and manage loyalty, gift card and promotional transaction...

99minds

99minds

99minds.io

99minds is an all-encompassing solution to customer engagement, acquisition, and retention. We are an omnichannel marketing automation platform for eCommerce and in-store requiring Gift Cards processing & management, Loyalty and Reward Programs, Coupons, and Referral solutions. The best part about 9...

LoopyLoyalty

LoopyLoyalty

loopyloyalty.com

Loopy Loyalty is the world's leading web application to create and manage digital stamp cards for Apple and Google Wallet. Design your cards online, send push messages to customers, capture transaction history, and view customer insights. No tech knowledge needed, no need to touch your POS, and no a...

Gameball

Gameball

gameball.co

Gameball is a loyalty and gamification marketing platform designed to turn visitors and occasional buyers into loyal, lifetime customers. Empowering mobile-first experiences with gamified loyalty programs designed to retain and grow their customer base.

Paylode

Paylode

paylode.com

Paylode is the customer perks platform for companies that want to rapidly launch a highly engaging customer perks program. Paylode enables companies to provide a comprehensive perks program for their customers in a fraction of the time and cost it takes to build one in-house. Paylode is like having ...

Kangaroo Members

Kangaroo Members

loyalty.kangaroorewards.com

Drive customer loyalty and growth with Kangaroo Rewards, a leading omnichannel loyalty engine trusted by thousands of SMBs and Fortune 500 companies. Craft hyper-personalized engagement with targeted rewards, automated marketing, and your own branded app. Witness average order values soar as custome...

Kangaroo Business

Kangaroo Business

loyalty.kangaroorewards.com

Drive customer loyalty and growth with Kangaroo Rewards, a leading omnichannel loyalty engine trusted by thousands of SMBs and Fortune 500 companies. Craft hyper-personalized engagement with targeted rewards, automated marketing, and your own branded app. Witness average order values soar as custome...

TapMango Merchant

TapMango Merchant

tapmango.com

Simple yet powerful customer retention and acquisition platform. Build you your own branded rewards program.

TapMango Customer

TapMango Customer

tapmango.com

TapMango strengthens relationships by providing a Customer Engagement Platform offering businesses innovative solutions through their own loyalty program.

Voucherify

Voucherify

voucherify.io

Voucherify is an API-first, cloud-based promotion and loyalty management platform for digital teams. It assists in growing customer loyalty, acquiring new customers, and boosting revenue with targeted incentives and contextual rewards. We help companies of all sizes launch, distribute and track cust...

AiTrillion

AiTrillion

aitrillion.com

Experience Marketing Automation Powered With Actionable Artificial Intelligence - Get AiTrillion! AiTrillion is the first-ever SaaS-based Artificial Intelligence enabled – all-in-one marketing platform for eCommerce sellers. It’s 11+ customer engagement channels integrated with analytics built for t...

Zinrelo

Zinrelo

zinrelo.com

Zinrelo is an enterprise-grade, SaaS-based AI powered loyalty platform that helps brands launch holistic rewards programs while collecting and leveraging zero-party & first-party data generated by its personalization engine. Zinrelo combines technology with deep data analytics and ongoing strategy c...

Boomerangme

Boomerangme

boomerangme.biz

Boomerangme.biz is a Loyalty platform for SMBs, designed for agencies. We digitized all the printed promotions and provide free push-notifications channel to businesses. That helps to increase retention, revenue, and customer base for SMBs. White labeled Reseller account help to get additional recur...

Kudo Koala

Kudo Koala

kudokoala.com

Kudo Koala to coś więcej niż tylko platforma lojalnościowa i recenzji. To kompletny pakiet służący utrzymaniu klientów, łączący programy lojalnościowe, opinie klientów i innowacyjny system poleceń. Głęboko angażuj klientów, zachęcaj do powtarzania transakcji i bez wysiłku poszerzaj bazę klientów.

Influence.io

Influence.io

influence.io

Influence.io to idealne rozwiązanie typu plug-and-play dla marek e-commerce, umożliwiające rozwój ich działalności poprzez utworzenie spersonalizowanego programu lojalnościowego i poleceń. Dzięki temu przyszłościowemu narzędziu klienci mogą zdobywać punkty za wykonanie czynności, takich jak złożenie...

Annex Cloud

Annex Cloud

annexcloud.com

Wszechstronna, zwinna i skalowalna platforma Loyalty Experience Platform™ firmy Annex Cloud umożliwia globalnym przedsiębiorstwom przechwytywanie i działanie na danych zerowych i własnych, aby bezproblemowo angażować, rozpoznawać, nagradzać i tworzyć wartość dodaną na całej drodze klienta — od świad...

Perkville

Perkville

perkville.com

Perkville to wiodące rozwiązanie w zakresie zatrzymywania i polecania dla branży zdrowia, fitness, salonów, spa i handlu detalicznego. Nasz program nagród integruje się bezpośrednio z systemami POS lub systemami planowania i może być dostosowany do potrzeb każdej firmy. System Perkville, stosowany w...

Xeno

Xeno

getxeno.com

Xeno to system CRM oparty na sztucznej inteligencji, który umożliwia dużym sprzedawcom detalicznym i markom D2C zwiększenie powtarzalnej sprzedaży o 11% poprzez budowanie zrozumienia każdego indywidualnego klienta i tworzenie bardziej trafnych kampanii marketingowych za pośrednictwem wiadomości SMS,...

Emarsys

Emarsys

emarsys.com

Emarsys, obecnie firma SAP, zapewnia liderom marketingu cyfrowego i właścicielom firm jedyną wielokanałową platformę zaangażowania klientów stworzoną w celu przyspieszenia wyników biznesowych. Dzięki szybkiemu dopasowywaniu pożądanych wyników biznesowych do sprawdzonych wielokanałowych strategii zaa...

Referrizer

Referrizer

referrizer.com

Najbardziej zaawansowana na świecie platforma automatyzacji marketingu, która wzmocni Twój lokalny biznes. Zdobądź więcej klientów, zmaksymalizuj liczbę poleceń i zwiększ utrzymanie klientów dzięki naszemu BEZPŁATNEmu kontu PRÓBNEmu. Nawiąż współpracę z właścicielami lokalnych firm i odkryj mnóstwo ...

SaaSquatch

SaaSquatch

saasquatch.com

SaaSquatch to wyrafinowane oprogramowanie do marketingu poleceń i lojalności, które angażuje Twoich klientów niezależnie od tego, gdzie przebywają – w aplikacji mobilnej lub internetowej lub poza nią. Niektóre z najbardziej innowacyjnych i znanych marek na świecie korzystają z SaaSquatch, aby nagrad...

Marsello

Marsello

app.marsello.com

Inteligentna lojalność i marketing dla sprzedawców wielokanałowych. Zintegruj aplikacje POS i eCommerce, aby zapewnić klientom w pełni spersonalizowaną obsługę.

Paystone

Paystone

paystone.com

Oprogramowanie i przetwarzanie płatności w celu rozwoju Twojej firmy. Łączymy oprogramowanie do angażowania klientów i przetwarzanie płatności, aby zapewnić Ci więcej możliwości rozwoju Twojej firmy przy każdej transakcji.

Giftbit

Giftbit

giftbit.com

Kupuj, wysyłaj i śledź cyfrowe karty upominkowe do programów nagród i motywacyjnych.

Xoxoday

Xoxoday

xoxoday.com

Infrastruktura nagród, zachęt, świadczeń i wypłat dla firm. Tysiące firm każdej wielkości, od start-upów po duże przedsiębiorstwa, używa waluty biznesowej Xoxoday do wysyłania nagród, korzyści, zachęt i wypłat.

Glue Loyalty

Glue Loyalty

glueloyalty.com

Inteligentny klub lojalnościowy dla Twojego lokalnego biznesu. Nagradzaj swoich klientów, zwiększaj sprzedaż i zachęcaj do powtarzania transakcji… bez kiwnięcia palcem!

