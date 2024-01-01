Ping: The Ultimate Task Manager for Managers & Teams! Organize & Achieve More: - Simple Mode: Easily organize tasks and to-dos with the most user-friendly UI. Get your team on board without any hassle! - Advanced Mode: Plan and prioritize your to-dos for Today, Soon, or Later, streamlining your management process. - AI-Powered Task Recording: Turn your spoken ideas into organized tasks with advanced AI technology. Enhance Team Productivity: - Projects & Groups: Manage and organize projects with ease. Set dependencies, assign tasks, and collaborate effectively. - Effortless Task Allocation: Delegate tasks one-on-one, optimizing your team’s workflow without complex setups. Stay Ahead of Deadlines: - Task Scheduling: Postpone tasks to specific future dates, ensuring you never miss important deadlines. - Smart Notifications: Get relevant alerts focused on what's crucial in your tasks, enhancing your productivity. - Convenient Widget: Instantly access and manage your to-dos with a handy widget on your phone. Innovative Features for Peak Efficiency: - AI Task Assistant: Benefit from AI assistance in titling tasks, breaking them down, and providing step-by-step guidance. - Essential Tools: Keep everything in check with deadlines, reminders, checklists, attachments, notes, chat, and repeating tasks. - Slack Integration: Turn messages into tasks effortlessly, keeping your team’s communication and organization in sync. Why Ping? - Tailored for Managers & Teams: Ideal for leaders and teams who value efficiency and simplicity in task management. - Effective & Intuitive: Experience the perfect balance of straightforward and advanced features, catering to both basic and comprehensive task management needs. Start with Ping Today: Transform how you manage tasks and to-dos. Join the community of professionals excelling with Ping!

Strona internetowa: ping.tm

