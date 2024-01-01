Alternatywy - Mineo
Tableau (po francusku dosłownie „mały stolik”, używany również w znaczeniu „obrazu”; pl. tableaux lub rzadko tableau) może odnosić się do:
Looker
looker.com
Looker to oprogramowanie do analizy biznesowej i platforma do analizy dużych zbiorów danych, która pomaga w łatwym eksplorowaniu, analizowaniu i udostępnianiu analiz biznesowych w czasie rzeczywistym.
Deepnote
deepnote.com
Zarządzane notatniki dla analityków i badaczy danych.
Zoho Analytics
zoho.com
Oprogramowanie do analityki biznesowej i analityki. Zoho Analytics to samoobsługowe oprogramowanie do BI i analizy danych, które umożliwia wizualną analizę danych, tworzenie oszałamiających wizualizacji danych i odkrywanie ukrytych spostrzeżeń w ciągu kilku minut.
Grow
grow.com
Oprogramowanie do analizy biznesowej, które udostępnia wiedzę, której desperacko potrzebujesz, aby napędzać rozwój i przekształcać swoją firmę.
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud zapewnia zintegrowany zestaw niezawodnych i bezpiecznych narzędzi i produktów do przetwarzania w chmurze, pomagając budować infrastrukturę chmurową i centra danych w wielu regionach, aby wzmocnić pozycję Twojej firmy. globalny przemysł. Spróbuj za darmo.
Metabase
metabase.com
Najszybszy i najłatwiejszy sposób udostępniania danych i analiz wewnątrz Twojej firmy. Serwer Business Intelligence typu open source, który możesz zainstalować w 5 minut, który łączy się z MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB i nie tylko! Każdy może go używać do tworzenia wykresów, dashboardów i nocnych rapor...
Sisense
sisense.com
Oprogramowanie Business Intelligence firmy Sisense, lidera branży w zakresie BI dla złożonych danych - z łatwością przygotowuj, analizuj i eksploruj rosnące dane z wielu źródeł.
Domo
domo.com
Domo, Inc. to firma zajmująca się oprogramowaniem w chmurze z siedzibą w American Fork w stanie Utah w Stanach Zjednoczonych. Specjalizuje się w narzędziach business intelligence i wizualizacji danych.
Mode Analytics
mode.com
Mode to współpracująca platforma danych, która łączy SQL, R, Python i analitykę wizualną w jednym miejscu. Łącz się, analizuj i udostępniaj szybciej.
Klipfolio
klipfolio.com
Klipfolio to internetowa platforma dashboardów służąca do tworzenia wydajnych dashboardów biznesowych w czasie rzeczywistym dla Twojego zespołu lub klientów.
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
Kompleksowa analiza SaaS. HockeyStack to narzędzie analityczne SaaS, które ujednolica dane marketingowe, produktowe, przychody i sprzedaż, aby odkryć ukryte statystyki, takie jak LTV kampanii lub współczynnik rezygnacji w każdym kanale marketingowym. Brak konfiguracji. Brak kodu. WYPRÓBUJ ZA DARMO
Cube
cubeanywhere.com
Wiedza potrzebna do zarządzania firmą! Dzięki kosztom, czasowi i wydatkom projektów w czasie rzeczywistym zarządzanie projektami, zadaniami i klientami jest dziecinnie proste. Uzyskaj bogate interaktywne wykresy na poziomie członka zespołu, projektu, klienta i firmy. Wiemy, że Twój biznes nie zaczyn...
Chartio
chartio.com
Oparte na chmurze rozwiązanie Chartio do analizy danych biznesowych i analityki umożliwia każdemu analizowanie danych z aplikacji biznesowych.
MicroStrategy
microstrategy.com
Platforma analityki biznesowej i mobilności MicroStrategy pomaga przedsiębiorstwom tworzyć i wdrażać aplikacje analityczne i mobilne, aby przekształcić ich działalność.
Hex
hex.tech
Hex to nowoczesna platforma danych do nauki i analityki danych. Współpracujące notebooki, piękne aplikacje do przetwarzania danych i zabezpieczenia klasy korporacyjnej.
Alteryx
alteryx.com
Alteryx zapewnia wiodącą platformę Analytics Cloud. Umożliwiamy każdemu odkrywanie istotnych spostrzeżeń dzięki automatyzacji analiz opartej na sztucznej inteligencji.
Cascade
cascade.io
Cascade to pierwsze zaawansowane narzędzie analityczne stworzone dla zespołów, umożliwiające analitykom przekształcanie dużych zbiorów danych w niestandardowe, predykcyjne spostrzeżenia i łatwe udostępnianie swoich ustaleń.
GoodData
gooddata.com
GoodData to wbudowana platforma BI i analityki, która zapewnia szybką, niezawodną i łatwą w użyciu analitykę. Stworzony z myślą o wszystkich użytkownikach biznesowych.
Avora
avora.com
Avora AutoML skraca czas (do sekund) na odkrycie, dlaczego wskaźniki biznesowe zmieniają się dzięki wykrywaniu anomalii i analizie przyczyn źródłowych.
Holistics
holistics.io
Holistyka pozwala każdemu odpowiadać na własne pytania dotyczące danych, bez zawracania sobie głowy zespołami technicznymi. Koniec z „frustracją w kolejce żądań” zarówno dla zespołu biznesowego, jak i zespołu zajmującego się danymi.
Workstream.io
workstream.io
Workstream.io to centrum Twojej pracy analitycznej. Wybieraj produkty oparte na danych, organizuj je, uzyskuj wgląd w wpływ i łatwo współpracuj z interesariuszami.
Kleene
kleene.ai
Enable your business’s decision-makers to make better, faster decisions with AI recommendations built on reliable, cross-departmental data. Kleene is the only end-to-end platform that organises all your data. Get competitive advantage and data-driven business growth fast, with Kleene’s Decision Inte...
Composable Analytics
composable.ai
Composable Enterprise is the industry’s leading Intelligent DataOps platform that offers a full portfolio of capabilities for orchestration, automation and analytics, ensuring that analytics can be rapidly deployed into business workflows.
TURBOARD
turboard.com
TURBOARD is an all-in-one business intelligence suite. Equip anyone in your organization with an easy to use data analytics tool to empower all levels with actionable intelligence.
Pyramid Analytics
pyramidanalytics.com
Pyramid is a tier one, enterprise-grade Analytics Operating System that scales from single-user self-service analytics to thousand-user centralized deployments—covering simple-but-effective data visualizations to advanced machine learning capabilities. The agnostic Analytics OS features a universal ...
MachEye
macheye.com
MachEye’s augmented analytics platform transforms the way organizations integrate their data, decisions, and operations. While current business intelligence platforms only answer “what” questions on data, MachEye helps users answer “what, why, and how” scenarios for everyone at an organization. Deci...
Caplena
caplena.com
Have you ever spent countless hours tediously sifting through huge piles of customer feedback? Caplena.com uses Augmented Intelligence to drastically reduce the amount of time it takes to analyze large amounts of free text from reviews or responses to open-ended questions. Within minutes Caplena ide...
Planr
planr.com
Planr is an Enterprise SAAS solution using advanced AI to predict revenue and sales performance exposing hidden blockers to power you and your team to accelerate sales growth. Planr gives you instant access to an unbiased, intelligent view of predicted revenue against future targets, with 96% accura...
Ikigai
ikigailabs.io
Ikigai's operational BI platform transforms the way businesses make tactical decisions. Business-user-friendly UI/UX enables anyone to infuse and prepare data and run robust AI-powered analyses to achieve their business goals. DeepMatch stitches together even the most disparate datasets in minutes w...
Epsilon3
epsilon3.io
Epsilon3’s software platform manages complex operational procedures, saving operators time and reducing errors. It supports the entire life cycle of a project from integration and testing through live operations. -Interactive real-time synchronized procedures for multiple programs/missions -Embedded...
panintelligence
panintelligence.com
Flexible embedded analytics for SaaS. Reducing complexity, accelerating your roadmap and future proofing your SaaS solution Our analytical software (pi) embeds into your existing data stack, reducing technical debt and giving your customers a more immersive data experience. pi has been built to be l...
Bold BI
boldbi.com
Turn your customers into success stories with built-in analytics. Bold BI by Syncfusion lets you embed high-grade BI and analytics into your applications. It's a complete business intelligence solution that allows anyone to create beautiful, cutting-edge dashboards. It comes with a complete data int...
CorralData
corraldata.com
At Corral Data, we're on a mission to transform how organizations use data. We enable organizations to effortlessly use AI to connect, analyze, and collaborate on their company data. What is CorralData? CorralData is a full-service, AI-powered analytics platform that radically simplifies centralizin...
Targit
targit.com
At TARGIT, we bring expertise to key verticals to help our customers make data-driven decisions. We drive lasting value with business intelligence (BI) and analytics solutions that support your unique goals and the processes that power your day-to-day operations. Experience love at first sight with ...
ConverSight
conversight.ai
ConverSight is a Contextual Decision Intelligence Platform, built based on its patented Augmented Conversational AI and Analytics techniques. ConverSight's AI assistant, Athena, delivers business insights by connecting to customer’s data and generating insights & recommendations using machine learni...
PopSQL
popsql.com
PopSQL is the evolution of legacy SQL editors like DataGrip, DBeaver, Postico. We provide a beautiful, modern SQL editor for data focused teams looking to save time, improve data accuracy, onboard new hires faster, and deliver insights to the business fast. With PopSQL, users can easily understand t...
ClicData
clicdata.com
ClicData is a leading end-to-end data analytics platform designed to empower decision-makers and analysts to achieve true performance and reveal insights based on reliable, up-to-date, and unified data. Get value from ClicData in days with our easy-to-use yet very powerful cloud-based platform that ...
Bold Reports
boldreports.com
Business reporting doesn’t have to burden an IT team or a budget. Bolds Reports by Syncfusion transforms both the way an organization presents its data and the experience its stakeholders have along the way. With Bold Reports’ on-premises solution, embedded reporting tools, and report viewer SDK, a ...
Discern
discern.io
B2B companies leverage many of the same technology platforms and want to track the same metrics... so why are business intelligence builds entirely customized? This translates to millions of dollars wasted on additional tooling and headcount and several months or years of platform design. Discern is...
DataGPT
datagpt.com
DataGPT is the world's first conversational AI analyst enabling users to ask any questions about their data in natural language and receive complete answers within seconds. DataGPT is fully autonomous chatbot with memory, capable of answering complex questions like
Easy Insight
easy-insight.com
Easy Insight provides affordable, easy to use SaaS business intelligence. Instant connections to other popular SaaS products such as Basecamp, Zendesk, and Salesforce come with prebuilt dashboards to get you up and running with immediate results. A simple report builder helps you quickly adjust or c...
Luzmo
luzmo.com
Luzmo (formerly Cumul.io) is an embedded analytics platform, purpose-built for SaaS companies. It brings complex data to life with beautiful, easy-to-use dashboards, embedded seamlessly in any SaaS or web platform. With Luzmo, product teams can add impactful insights to their SaaS product in days, n...
Savant Labs
savantlabs.io
Savant is a cloud-native no-code platform to automate end-to-end analytic processes via drag-and-drop workflows. It provides analysts 100s of point-and-click connectors to access data from business applications, spreadsheets, and data platforms, drag-and-drop widgets to clean, prep, blend, transform...
Knowi
knowi.com
Knowi is a modern business intelligence platform purpose-built for today's modern data enabling enterprises of all sizes to dramatically shorten the distance from raw data to foresight to action. With native integration to virtually any data source, including NoSQL, SQL, RDBMS, file-based and API’s,...
Lightdash
lightdash.com
Lightdash is the fastest way for data teams to deliver insights and enable true self-serve data access to the rest of their company. Analysts create metrics and make them available to end-users to query, no SQL needed. Lightdash is used and trusted by companies of all sizes, from start ups to intern...
datapine
datapine.com
datapine is an all-in-one Business Intelligence software that empowers everyone to explore, visualize, monitor and share their data like never before!
Toucan
jointoucan.com
Toucan is a customer-facing analytics platform that empowers companies to drive engagement with data storytelling. With the best customizable end-user experience across any device, over 4 million Toucan stories are viewed each year. Toucan's no-code, cloud-based platform cuts development costs and t...
Incorta
incorta.com
Incorta’s open data delivery platform simplifies access to data from multiple, complex enterprise systems to unlock the full value of organizational data, making it readily available for analysis. Backed by GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta empo...
Phocas Software
phocassoftware.com
Need to feel good about your data? If your business needs to move faster with more certainty, Phocas can help. We have an all-in-one business planning and analytics platform for companywide use. A single governed source of truth fed directly from your ERP, accounting, and other systems. Phocas solve...
Explo
explo.co
Explo provides a powerful embedded dashboard and reporting solution. Securely share customizable product analytics, project reports, and KPIs with each of your customers all while seamlessly matching your product's design. Give your users the power to explore their data on their on by editing dashbo...
Sigma
sigmacomputing.com
Sigma is an award-winning modern business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform purpose-built for the cloud. With Sigma, anyone can use the spreadsheet functions and formulas they already know to explore live data at cloud scale, down to the lowest grain of detail. Our familiar spreadsheet-like i...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysi...
Mediafly
mediafly.com
Pierwszy i jedyny przystanek B2B umożliwiający zwiększenie przychodów Wszystko, czego potrzebuje Twój zespół, aby angażować kupujących, przygotowywać sprzedawców, określać wartość i stale optymalizować wydajność. Jedna platforma modułowa — zapewniająca przewidywalny wzrost przychodów na dużą skalę.
Usermaven
usermaven.com
Dobrze wykonana analiza witryny i produktu — w końcu! Śledzenie Spotless™ firmy Usermaven automatycznie rejestruje wszystkie zdarzenia, eliminując zależność od programistów i czyniąc je najłatwiejszym narzędziem analitycznym dla marketerów i osób odpowiedzialnych za produkt.
Altair One
altairone.com
Altair One™ oferuje dynamiczny, oparty na współpracy dostęp do technologii symulacji i analizy danych oraz skalowalnych zasobów HPC i chmury, a wszystko to w jednym miejscu.