Here at HandySends, our primary focus is on deliverability, scalability, and support. With our 24/7 support and technical expertise, you can rest assured knowing your marketing and business-critical emails will be safely delivered in your client's Inbox. Twillo SendGrid has decided to partner with HandySends to bring their award winning email communication platform across the globe. WithTwillo Sendgrid and HandySends, you can spend less time creating marketing campaigns and more time can be spent on expanding your business. * Enjoy powerful, yet straightforwared segmentation, flexible and frustration-free campaign editing, and Actionable analytics, all powered by a leading email marketing service. * Our SMTP relay setup and flexible Web and SMTP APIs provide a customizable integration approach for your transactional email. * Email delivery is our passion. Our industry-leading email delivery platform includes tools and expertise to make sure your emails get to the inbox and drive engagement. * Secure your email with two-factor authentication, precise teammate permissions, API key permissions, IP Access Management, and more. * Integrate and easily send email from your app, whether it's a CMS, framework, CRM, or your own code.

Kategorie :

Strona internetowa: handysends.com

Zastrzeżenie: WebCatalog nie jest w żaden sposób powiązany, stowarzyszony, upoważniony ani wspierany przez twórców aplikacji HandySends. Wszelkie nazwy produktów, logotypy i marki należą do ich właścicieli.