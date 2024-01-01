WebCatalog

AXOMO

AXOMO

Nie masz zainstalowanego WebCatalog Desktop? Pobierz WebCatalog Desktop.

Użyj aplikacji internetowej

Strona internetowa: axomo.com

Korzystaj z wygodnej aplikacji komputerowej AXOMO przez WebCatalog Desktop dla systemów Mac, Windows i Linux.

Uruchamiaj aplikacje w nieodciągających uwagi okienkach z licznymi usprawnieniami.

Zarządzaj i przełączaj się między wieloma kontami i aplikacjami bez potrzeby zmieniania przeglądarki.

AXOMO is a swag management solution designed to offer rewards that make a lasting impression. Research shows that 52% of branded gear is re-gifted or thrown away in 30 days - your people (and the planet) deserve better. Our brand store platform is tailored to improve sustainability initiatives and boost excitement by giving people the chance to choose branded gear that resonates with them. Bring your ideal corporate gifting strategy to life with automated recurring store credit, budgets to track spending for different groups or locations, in-depth user engagement data, and more. We offer unique advantages including on-demand production, bulk savings and warehousing, product quality guarantee, on-site customer service team, and pre-launch onboarding process. As the future of corporate swag shifts to prioritize remote distribution and providing a better-than-average employee rewards experience, we're here every step of the way to bring our clients' corporate gifting strategies to life.

Kategorie:

Business
Promotional Product Management Software

Strona internetowa: axomo.com

Zastrzeżenie: WebCatalog nie jest w żaden sposób powiązany, stowarzyszony, upoważniony ani wspierany przez twórców aplikacji AXOMO. Wszelkie nazwy produktów, logotypy i marki należą do ich właścicieli.

Alternatywy

Sendoso

Sendoso

sendoso.com

PFL

PFL

pfl.com

Kotis Design

Kotis Design

kotisdesign.com

&Open

&Open

andopen.co

SWAG.EU

SWAG.EU

swag.eu

Swageazy

Swageazy

swageazy.com

commonsku

commonsku

commonsku.com

Swag Hut

Swag Hut

swaghut.com

Museema

Museema

museema.com

CorporateGift.com

CorporateGift.com

corporategift.com

Inkwell Global Marketing

Inkwell Global Marketing

inkwellusa.com

SwagUp

SwagUp

swagup.com

Zobacz

WebCatalog Desktop

Wsparcie techniczne

Firma

Informacje prawne

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.