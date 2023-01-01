Taxi Driver is a driving game where your mission is to pick up passengers scattered across the city and deliver them to their destinations on time. Navigate through the bustling streets, collecting money along the way as you search for passengers. But beware of your fuel levels - can you make it before running out of gas? Keep an eye on the gas station in town or upgrade your vehicle with your earnings. Are you the most skilled taxi driver ever?

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is niet gelieerd, geassocieerd, gemachtigd, ondersteund door of op enigerlei wijze officieel verbonden aan Taxi Driver. Alle productnamen, logo's en merken zijn eigendom van hun desbetreffende eigenaren.