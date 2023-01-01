WebCatalog

Cat Coffee Shop

Cat Coffee Shop is an idle/management game where you step into the paws of a cute cat and strive to run a bustling coffee shop! Begin with just one table and a single coffee machine, you get to establish and manage your own cozy coffee spot. Prepare drinks, tidy up tables, and collect money from your satisfied customers. Use your earnings to upgrade your café, recruit assistants, and enhance your skills! Meow, who has the best cat coffee shop in town?

