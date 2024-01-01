WebCatalog

Zowie enables companies that sell online to deflect tickets using powerful automation technology, care for customers with omnichannel inbox and sell more using enhanced customer context. Zowie can act as your standalone customer service system or enhance your current tools like Zendesk, Intercom, Gorgias, and many others with automation technology. * Free analysis of your automation potential | Know what you’re buying! * Free omnichannel inbox | Get savings on tech. * Tons of integration | Connect with Shopify, Magento, Klaviyo, Zapier and take your automation to the next level. Use Zowie and… 1. Deflect up to 60% of repetitive questions in 4 weeks and cut resolution times by 67%. 2. Care – enables agents to resolve complex cases and increase CSAT by 12%. 3. Sell – detect buying intent and convert up to 40% more clients.

