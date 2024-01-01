Alternatieven - Zenefits

ADP

ADP

adp.com

ADP biedt toonaangevende online salaris- en HR-oplossingen, plus belastingen, compliance, uitkeringsadministratie en meer. Haal het beste uit ADP.

Insperity

Insperity

insperity.com

Insperity provides HR and business solutions that help America's best companies prosper since 1986.

Lumity Benefits

Lumity Benefits

lumity.com

Lumity's modern benefits solution combines dedicated service and expertise with powerful data insights and technology to relieve the pain of administering and choosing health plans and benefits for both employers and employees.

