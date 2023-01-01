WebCatalog

Venjue is an all-in-one venue management tool, designed to assist event businesses turn more requests into guests. From the first inquiry to the last guest, Venjue helps you streamline every aspect of your events, enabling you to handle a larger volume of business. Key Features: - Scheduling: Track all your ongoing tasks and events with a centralised calendar and stay on top of your schedule. - Communication: Automatically share details and updates with your clients, team, and staff. - F&B Management: Highlight your culinary offerings and keep track of dietary restrictions. - Venue & Floorplan Management: Tailer your venue to every event and get an overview of your guests. - Staff Scheduling: Simplify team management and shift planning for a hassle-free service. - Invoicing and Payments: Your invoices and payments are taken care of online, so you can focus on creating the perfect event. Book, plan, and execute events within minutes. Free up you schedule and elevate your business - one event at a time.

Categorieën:

Business
Sales Planning Software

