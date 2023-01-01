WebCatalog

SIGNandGO provides a centralized email signature management to your company. A signature banner designed with SIGNandGO increases brand awareness. With custom signature designs, you get to have digital business cards that reflect your brand identity. With SIGNandGO, an email signature solution, signatures get to have a more professional look. SIGNandGO helps you organize your corporate e-mail management centrally and makes the follow-up of HR departments easier. Thus, the signatures of the employees are always up-to-date and have a perfect design. Offers a cloud-based and advanced enterprise signature management that is powered by OWA and provides compatibility with Office 365 email signature. This way, you get to have an easy corporate e-mail management and all your signatures get to be flawless.

Business
E-Signature Software

