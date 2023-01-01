WebCatalog

Pharow

Website: pharow.com

Pharow is the easiest B2B prospecting tool to boost your appointments and B2B sales. In 3 clicks, you find your future customers and their contact details. Our platform allows you to find and segment your prospects based on insights (growth, recruitment, technology used, etc.) find their contact details and send them to your CRM. We have on our platform more than 1 million companies, 5 million professional decision makers and 1324 filters to allow you to target your prospects and make the right decisions for your business development. If you want to move up a gear in your prospecting, come and test Pharow.

Categorieën:

Business
Lead Intelligence Software

