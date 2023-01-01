Charm.io helps SaaS, Agencies and eCommerce service businesses discover and identify qualified DTC brands to prospect for their marketing and sales efforts. Charm’s platform provides extensive data on these companies and includes more than 160 filters that enable users to define unique search criteria suited to their target audience. These filters are especially useful for agencies that use them to build target lists based on their specific needs. The search results provide information about the company and direct contact information for decision-makers and employees within each business. This seamless process makes it easy to find companies that fit certain criteria and contact the key stakeholders without needing to supplement the research with other external sources or tools.

