We are Neocom, a vibrant and young Saas company striving to provide amazing customer experience to every online shopper. We help businesses to help their customers. Armed with latest technology, we are an exceptional team with an extensive experience. Our AI-powered Guided Selling solution allows you to engage your visitors and let them discover their perfect product within your website. Furthermore you can connect with them via an automatic email function and analyze the first and zero party data you gathered within the Neocom platform. This leads to more engagement, higher conversion rates, higher AOVs and less returns. You can also optimize other departments like Marketing or Procurement, by using the insights generated through Neocom.

Categorieën:

Business
Intelligent Virtual Assistants Software

