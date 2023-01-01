Alternatieven - monday.com
ClickUp
clickup.com
Onze missie is om de wereld productiever te maken. Om dit te doen, hebben we één app gebouwd om ze allemaal te vervangen: Taken, Documenten, Doelen en Chat.
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral, Inc. is een Amerikaanse beursgenoteerde leverancier van cloudgebaseerde communicatie- en samenwerkingsoplossingen voor bedrijven. RingCentral CEO Vlad Shmunis en CTO Vlad Vendrow richtten het bedrijf op in 1999. RingCentral-investeerders waren onder meer Doug Leone, Sequoia Capital, Dav...
Airmeet
airmeet.com
Ontdek uw go-to-platform voor virtuele topconferenties, online conferenties en hybride evenementen. Ontworpen om betrokken te raken via een aangepaste ervaring. Probeer gratis!
Whova
whova.com
Alles-in-één software voor evenementenbeheer voor persoonlijke, hybride en virtuele evenementen
Bizzabo
bizzabo.com
Bizzabo is 's werelds meest geliefde evenementensoftware. Ons platform stelt elke organisator, marketeer, exposant en bezoeker in staat de kracht van evenementen te ontketenen.
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
Organiseer webinars waar uw publiek dol op zal zijn. Als u klaar bent voor eenvoudige, aanpasbare webinarsoftware zonder downloads of gedoe, welkom thuis.
Goldcast
goldcast.io
Goldcast is een op maat gemaakt B2B-evenementenplatform dat marketing transformeert door de moeiteloze hosting van boeiende digitale en persoonlijke evenementen. Duizenden zakelijke B2B-marketeers, van bedrijven als Adobe, Microsoft, Zuora en Mailchimp, maken gebruik van Goldcast om de bezoekersaant...
Swapcard
swapcard.com
Organiseer slimmere tentoonstellingen en conferenties, zonder hoofdpijn Swapcard is een eenvoudig te gebruiken registratie- en betrokkenheidsevenementenplatform dat is gebouwd om hogere inkomsten uit uw evenementen te genereren.
Hubilo
hubilo.com
Bouw betere evenementen die echte inkomsten genereren. Elk evenement is een kans om de omzet te laten groeien, waar het ook plaatsvindt. Geef prioriteit aan de pijplijn vanaf één platform met webinars, kijkfeesten, demo's, conferenties en persoonlijke evenementen die conversies opleveren.
Nouri
nouri.ai
Nouri.ai is the only event platform that builds a Community and facilitates networking! Gamify your event, ai-enabled connections, chat with attendees or staff.
Grip Events
grip.events
Grip is the AI-powered event platform built for business relationships. It helps event organizers like SXSW, RX and Clarion Events establish, maintain and track relationships between participants over multiple events.
Agorify
agorify.com
Agorify stands at the forefront of democratizing event technology, driven by our belief that high-quality, efficient event management solutions should be accessible and affordable. Our platform is a reflection of this commitment, offering a range of features designed for events of all sizes and budg...
Brella
brella.io
Brella is the leading event platform for in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. The world’s leading conferences and exhibitions trust Brella to power their events with relevant content, quality networking, and innovative revenue-generation opportunities. Brella’s meticulous analytics reporting, whic...
Fourwaves
fourwaves.com
Fourwaves is a conference management solution for researchers and event organizers. With Fourwaves you can easily manage any scientific event from virtual poster sessions to global conferences. Some features include: - Event website builder - Registrations and payments tools - Abstract management - ...
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud delivers the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end event technology and related services to power the creation and management of events. Manage the entire lifecycle of your events, no matter the location, format, size or length - from single sessions to always-on experiences. No...
inwink
inwink.com
inwink is the BtoB marketing SaaS platform that enables companies to showcase their brands and engage their audiences through: - in-person, online, and hybrid events ; - always-on online communities on dedicated websites ; - centralized, highly-secured data, strictly partitioned by customer. - a nat...
Canapii
canapii.com
Canapii’s award-winning event management platform is designed for organizations of all sizes to deliver unique and engaging in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. From online ticketing to on-site check-in to post event analytics, our digital tools and solutions allows you to streamline your entire e...
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with ev...
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events (formerly Socio) is an end-to-end event management platform powering immersive, intuitive, and inclusive virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Raise the bar with event apps, flexible registration, check-in and badge printing, lead retrieval, and live streaming technology. Webex Events ...
Orbiit
orbiit.ai
Orbiit is een door AI aangedreven matchmaking SaaS-platform dat samengestelde introducties op schaal mogelijk maakt. Organisaties kunnen naadloos een publiek naar keuze uitnodigen om zich aan te melden voor reguliere, gepersonaliseerde 1:1- of peergroup-verbindingen, en Orbiit verzorgt alle communic...
Zuddle
zuddl.com
Het uniforme platform voor evenementen en webinars. Vereenvoudig de workflows van uw evenementen door meerdere tools te verenigen voor uitzonderlijke bezoekerservaringen en inzichten.