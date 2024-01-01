ME-QR
Hebt u WebCatalog Desktop niet geïnstalleerd? WebCatalog Desktop downloaden.
Website: me-qr.com
Verbeter uw ervaring met de desktopapp voor ME-QR op WebCatalog Desktop voor Mac, Windows en Linux.
Voer apps uit in afleidingsvrije venster met vele verbeteringen.
Beheer en schakel eenvoudig tussen meerdere accounts en apps zonder van browser te wisselen.
ME-QR is a free QR code generator that allows you to create and customize QR codes for various purposes. Here's what makes us stand out: • Free & Customizable: Generate QR codes for websites, text, vCards, emails, and more. Personalize them with a wide selection of free frames to match your brand or occasion. • Dynamic QR Codes: Even the free tier offers dynamic QR codes, allowing you to update the content behind the code without needing to regenerate a new one. • Built-in QR Scanner: Scan QR codes on the go directly within the platform. Scan history lets you easily access previously scanned codes. • ME-Ticket Integration: Looking to sell event tickets? ME-QR offers ME-Ticket, a platform to create events, generate QR code tickets, and manage sales. Overall, ME-QR is a versatile QR code solution for individuals and businesses seeking a user-friendly platform with free option, customization and dynamic features and a paid option with API integration and unlimited advertising.
Categorieën:
Website: me-qr.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is niet gelieerd, geassocieerd, gemachtigd, ondersteund door of op enigerlei wijze officieel verbonden aan ME-QR. Alle productnamen, logo's en merken zijn eigendom van hun desbetreffende eigenaren.