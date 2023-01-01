WebCatalog

LoyalAs

LoyalAs

Hebt u WebCatalog Desktop niet geïnstalleerd? WebCatalog Desktop downloaden.

Webapp gebruiken

Website: loyalas.com

Verbeter uw ervaring met de desktopapp voor LoyalAs op WebCatalog Desktop voor Mac, Windows en Linux.

Voer apps uit in afleidingsvrije venster met vele verbeteringen.

Beheer en schakel eenvoudig tussen meerdere accounts en apps zonder van browser te wisselen.

Setup a referral program in minutes. Track referrals and credits, automatically. Unlimited Referrals LoyalAs creates a custom referral link per client. Share with clients and ask for referrals with our automated emails. No limit to referrals received. Find customer champions We track referral links shared by clients and who responds. You'll know who gets you the best referrals and easily find customer champions. Track Credits Earned We track credits earned both by current customers and the referred customers. You set the credit amount and when and where to apply them

Categorieën:

Business
Customer Advocacy Software

Website: loyalas.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is niet gelieerd, geassocieerd, gemachtigd, ondersteund door of op enigerlei wijze officieel verbonden aan LoyalAs. Alle productnamen, logo's en merken zijn eigendom van hun desbetreffende eigenaren.

Alternatieven

BirdEye

BirdEye

birdeye.com

Tapfiliate

Tapfiliate

tapfiliate.com

Talkable

Talkable

talkable.com

BrandChamp

BrandChamp

brandchamp.io

GrowSurf

GrowSurf

growsurf.com

NiceJob

NiceJob

nicejob.com

Rewardful

Rewardful

rewardful.com

Yotpo

Yotpo

yotpo.com

ReferralCandy

ReferralCandy

referralcandy.com

Smile.io

Smile.io

smile.io

FirstPromoter

FirstPromoter

firstpromoter.com

SpotlerUK

SpotlerUK

spotler.co.uk

Verkennen

WebCatalog Desktop

Ondersteuning

Bedrijf

Juridisch

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.