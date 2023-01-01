Bidhive
Hebt u WebCatalog Desktop niet geïnstalleerd? WebCatalog Desktop downloaden.
Website: bidhive.com
Verbeter uw ervaring met de desktopapp voor Bidhive op WebCatalog Desktop voor Mac, Windows en Linux.
Voer apps uit in afleidingsvrije venster met vele verbeteringen.
Beheer en schakel eenvoudig tussen meerdere accounts en apps zonder van browser te wisselen.
Plan, manage and track your company’s bid management activity all in one place. Bidhive has been developed specifically to help organisations unify their sales, pre-contracts and bid teams to make the time-sensitive bid process faster and more efficient. We go a step further and provide executives with a single source of critical win-loss insights for analysis and reporting. The benefits of using a platform such as Bidhive include efficiency gains to provide return on bidding investment, and better insights to inform bidding strategy. Bidhive provides complete oversight of the formal bid process end-to-end, with: - best practice tools and templates to guide strategy, information gathering and proposal development - timeline, milestone scheduling and status updates to streamline the management multiple bids simultaneously, and - reporting insights that provide visibility into win rates, contract award values and business line performance.
Website: bidhive.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is niet gelieerd, geassocieerd, gemachtigd, ondersteund door of op enigerlei wijze officieel verbonden aan Bidhive. Alle productnamen, logo's en merken zijn eigendom van hun desbetreffende eigenaren.