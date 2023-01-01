WebCatalog

Bidhive

Bidhive

Hebt u WebCatalog Desktop niet geïnstalleerd? WebCatalog Desktop downloaden.

Webapp gebruiken

Website: bidhive.com

Verbeter uw ervaring met de desktopapp voor Bidhive op WebCatalog Desktop voor Mac, Windows en Linux.

Voer apps uit in afleidingsvrije venster met vele verbeteringen.

Beheer en schakel eenvoudig tussen meerdere accounts en apps zonder van browser te wisselen.

Plan, manage and track your company’s bid management activity all in one place. Bidhive has been developed specifically to help organisations unify their sales, pre-contracts and bid teams to make the time-sensitive bid process faster and more efficient. We go a step further and provide executives with a single source of critical win-loss insights for analysis and reporting. The benefits of using a platform such as Bidhive include efficiency gains to provide return on bidding investment, and better insights to inform bidding strategy. Bidhive provides complete oversight of the formal bid process end-to-end, with: - best practice tools and templates to guide strategy, information gathering and proposal development - timeline, milestone scheduling and status updates to streamline the management multiple bids simultaneously, and - reporting insights that provide visibility into win rates, contract award values and business line performance.

Website: bidhive.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is niet gelieerd, geassocieerd, gemachtigd, ondersteund door of op enigerlei wijze officieel verbonden aan Bidhive. Alle productnamen, logo's en merken zijn eigendom van hun desbetreffende eigenaren.

Alternatieven

Hubspot

Hubspot

hubspot.com

Zoho CRM

Zoho CRM

zoho.com

PandaDoc

PandaDoc

pandadoc.com

Fiverr Workspace

Fiverr Workspace

workspace.fiverr.com

Keap

Keap

keap.com

Dropbox DocSend

Dropbox DocSend

docsend.com

Accelo

Accelo

accelo.com

Better Proposals

Better Proposals

betterproposals.io

RFPIO

RFPIO

rfpio.com

Canopy

Canopy

canopytax.com

Qwilr

Qwilr

qwilr.com

Quotient

Quotient

quotientapp.com

Misschien bent u ook hierin geïnteresseerd

Apropo

Apropo

apropo.io

Augury

Augury

augury.com

Opportuni

Opportuni

opportuni.co.uk

Frankli

Frankli

frankli.io

Fresh Proposals

Fresh Proposals

freshproposals.com

Sweetspot

Sweetspot

sweetspot.so

Omaze

Omaze

omaze.com

BuildingConnected

BuildingConnected

buildingconnected.com

Copart

Copart

copart.com

Upnify CRM

Upnify CRM

upnify.com

Pisano

Pisano

pisano.com

VisibleThread Docs

VisibleThread Docs

visiblethread.com

Verkennen

WebCatalog Desktop

Ondersteuning

Bedrijf

Juridisch

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.