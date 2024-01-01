Picture it?
Har du ikke installert WebCatalog Desktop? Last ned WebCatalog Desktop.
Nettside: poki.com
Forbedre opplevelsen med skrivebordsappen for Picture it? med WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows og Linux.
Kjør apper i distraksjonsfrie vinduer med mange forbedringer.
Styr og bytt enkelt mellom flere kontoer og apper uten å bytte nettleser.
Picture it? is a fun Pictionary-style game that puts your guessing skills to the test! Select from various categories like food, geography, movies/TV, and wordplay to challenge yourself. With creative prompts like guessing country flags as fashion dresses, identifying celebrities in their childhoods, or recognizing a piece of food furniture, the game offers endless fun and excitement. Only the smartest one can guess the answer right and fast. Can you picture it?
Nettside: poki.com
Juridisk merknad: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, autorisert, godkjent av eller på noen måte offisielt tilknyttet Picture it?. Alle produktnavn, logoer og varemerker tilhører sine respektive eiere.