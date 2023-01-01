Longcat
Har du ikke installert WebCatalog Desktop? Last ned WebCatalog Desktop.
Nettside: poki.com
Forbedre opplevelsen med skrivebordsappen for Longcat med WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows og Linux.
Kjør apper i distraksjonsfrie vinduer med mange forbedringer.
Styr og bytt enkelt mellom flere kontoer og apper uten å bytte nettleser.
Longcat is a captivating puzzle game where your task is to fill the empty space with the body of a cat! Drawing inspiration from the popular snake game, Longcat takes the classic concept to new heights. Guide the cat's growing body in various directions, but it does not stop growing until it faces an obstacle! However, if the tail catches up to the head before covering all available space, it's game over. Think strategically as you maneuver through different blocks and platforms to extend the longcat. Can you create the longest cat without any mistakes?
Nettside: poki.com
Juridisk merknad: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, autorisert, godkjent av eller på noen måte offisielt tilknyttet Longcat. Alle produktnavn, logoer og varemerker tilhører sine respektive eiere.