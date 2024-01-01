WebCatalog

Alternativer - Vectary

MAXST

MAXST

developer.maxst.com

MAXST AR SDK is an AR application development tool. You can easily build your own AR apps using MAXST AR SDK. Below are the features included in MAXST AR SDK. - Space Tracker - Object Tracker (target: 3D objects sized between 0.3m~1.5m) - Image Tracker (target: 2D images) - Cloud Recognizer (serves ...

Vidinoti

Vidinoti

vidinoti.com

Vidinoti offers a user-friendly platform to create, deploy and manage localised Augmented Reality contents .

PlugXR

PlugXR

plugxr.com

PlugXR is a cloud-based platform that enables users to create AR solutions, product visualization and spatial computing experiences without programming skills. The platform simplifies the development process by providing a drag-and-drop interface that enables users to create immersive experiences us...

Onirix

Onirix

onirix.com

No-code, low code and SDK augmented reality platform that helps you to create, host, publish and share web AR content. Accessible to over 4.5 billions IOS & Android global users and 92.94% of devices worldwide compatibility. Web AR is no app Required, the fastest and most accessible way to experienc...

Ocavu

Ocavu

ocavu.com

Ocavu is your one-stop shop for product visualization and storytelling through 3D and augmented reality. We help brands drive increased sales, awareness, and engagement through our Studio platform. With Studio, you can create, manage, and deploy 3D and AR experiences across different platforms with ...

AUGmentecture

AUGmentecture

augmentecture.com

AUGmentecture is an augmented reality platform for design collaboration that enables the viewing of 3D models in AR format.

CLDXR

CLDXR

cldxr.com

CLDXR is an Extended Reality Cloud Asset Management & Self-Serving Publishing Platform for B2B users. It aggregates different AR/VR technologies like AR.js, Quick Look, 8th Wall for WebAR, but also ARKit/ARCore for Android & iOS applications and facilitates access via a unified web interface without...

ARGear

ARGear

argear.io

ARGear is the SaaS based Augmented Reality Software to help app developers to implement Snapchat like AR features and contents for their own apps. Different from other AR solutions, ARGEAR platform is providing not only all-in-one AR SDK, but over 6,000 AR contents varied from AR stickers to avatars...

Wikitude

Wikitude

wikitude.com

Wikitude, a Qualcomm company is the renowned pioneer of mobile augmented reality (AR) technology and the company behind a number of award-winning AR solutions for smartphones, tablets and smart glasses. Its fully in-house developed AR technology is available through its core product, the Wikitude AR...

EasyAR SDK

EasyAR SDK

easyar.com

EasyAR Mega provides city-scale AR cloud solution, and empowers culture and tourism, business area, education, industry and many other businesses with flexible acquisition scheme, leading mapping and localization ability and user-friendly toolchain.

Augment

Augment

augment.com

Augment is an augmented reality platform that allows user to visualize products in 3D in real environment and in real-time through tablet or smartphone.

Zapworks

Zapworks

zap.works

Zapworks is an award-winning WebAR platform. Create, manage and publish impactful WebAR experiences using our suite of creative tools, SDKs, custom branding & hosting solutions and powerful CMS. With no-code, low-code or custom code solutions, Zapworks empowers your designers, developers and markete...

Streem

Streem

streem.com

StreemCore® is an enterprise-class, remote visual assistance tool using out-of-the-box augmented reality (AR) capabilities. By adding an interactive, no-download video collaboration tool, companies can quickly see and solve remotely - accelerating diagnosis and support resolution times. With Streem'...

Utforsk

Desktop

Brukerstøtte

Selskapet

Juridisk

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.