Alternativer - Transifex

Murf AI

Murf AI

murf.ai

Gå fra tekst til tale med en allsidig AI-stemmegenerator. AI-aktivert, ekte menneskers stemmer. Lag voice-overs i studiokvalitet på få minutter. Bruk Murfs naturtro AI-stemmer for podcaster, videoer og alle dine profesjonelle presentasjoner.

memoQ

memoQ

memoq.com

memoQ er en proprietær datamaskinassistert oversettelsesprogramvarepakke som kjører på Microsoft Windows-operativsystemer. Den er utviklet av det ungarske programvareselskapet memoQ Fordítástechnológiai Zrt. (memoQ Translation Technologies), tidligere Kilgray, en leverandør av programvare for overse...

XTM Cloud

XTM Cloud

xtm.cloud

Lokalisering og distribusjon av materiale på tvers av flere regioner er komplekst. Du trenger en oversettelsesløsning som er enkel, skalerbar og robust. XTM translation management system (TMS) vil hjelpe deg å levere innholdet ditt lokalisert til flere språk raskere og mer kostnadseffektivt.

Matecat

Matecat

matecat.com

Matecat er et gratis og åpen kildekode online CAT-verktøy. Det er gratis for oversettelsesfirmaer, oversettere og bedriftsbrukere.

Smartcat

Smartcat

smartcat.com

Alt-i-ett-plattform som forbinder bedrifter og oversettere til en strømlinjeformet innholdsleveringssløyfe

Crowdin

Crowdin

crowdin.com

Crowdins lokaliseringsadministrasjonsplattform er en teknologiløsning for teamet ditt. Oversett og oppdater innhold for ditt flerspråklige produkt med vår skyprogramvare.

Lokalise

Lokalise

lokalise.com

Lokaliseringsplattformen bygget for vekst. Nå ut til et helt nytt publikum av appbrukere, nettkjøpere, nettlesere og spillere ved å tilby lokale opplevelser på deres språk, uansett hvor i verden de er.

Unbabel

Unbabel

unbabel.com

Unbabel tilbyr flerspråklige oversettelsestjenester på mer enn 30 språk for å forbedre kundeserviceopplevelsene dine. Lær mer om våre språkdriftsløsninger!

Weglot

Weglot

weglot.com

Den raskeste og enkleste måten å oversette nettstedet ditt og nå et bredere publikum!

Lingotek

Lingotek

lingotek.com

Lingotek, a member of the Straker Group, was established in 2006 and is located in Lehi, Utah. With the first cloud-based TMS platform, Lingotek has been integral in the technology revolution within the Localization and Translation industry. Acquired by Straker Translations in 2021, Lingotek is pois...

Redokun

Redokun

redokun.com

Redokun is a cloud-based translation tool that can be used to translate various types of documents while preserving their layout and design. It's a simple solution that's easy to use and integrate (onboard your team in hours) and will allow you to lower the time and translation costs while increasin...

Bureau Works

Bureau Works

bureauworks.com

Bureau Works is a cloud-based translation management system that transforms complex translation and localization management into simple and predictable activities. Our technology solves the problem of managing translations as a whole. From knowledge management to performance management and payment, ...

Wordfast

Wordfast

wordfast.com

Wordfast solutions are designed to help translators save time, money and effort by storing your translations in a translation memory database and retrieving that translated content automatically for future projects. Since 1999, Wordfast has been committed to providing the most user-friendly and affo...

Lingohub

Lingohub

lingohub.com

Stay in control of the project's localization - manage, coordinate and launch international products faster. Lingohub is an all-in-one localization solution where you can focus on tech goals, avoid manual work, test design across different languages, and simplify the localization process. Integrated...

TextUnited

TextUnited

textunited.com

TextUnited is an award-winning, cloud-based Translation Management System. Providing a collaborative translation environment, we deliver scalable, multilingual processes - facilitating omnichannel communication for companies across a multitude of industries around the globe. Combining cutting-edge m...

Language I/O

Language I/O

languageio.com

Language I/O ensures any customer service agent can talk to any customer on any channel in any language. Through the power of AI, your follow-the-sun model now supports every language under the sun, whether it is on chat, voice, or email. Our unique model ensures you have the best translation availa...

EasyTranslate

EasyTranslate

easytranslate.com

EasyTranslate offers translation management, access to translators or copywriters and generative AI - all on one centralised software. Manage and automate your translations in an efficient way. Find a large variety of no-code plugins that integrate directly into your CMS, PIM and other systems. More...

Phrase Localization Suite

Phrase Localization Suite

phrase.com

The Phrase Localization Platform is a unique, AI-powered language platform that integrates translation, scoring, and automation tools in one place for businesses and language service providers. It offers scalability, a vendor-neutral approach, and advanced analytics for performance optimization. Rea...

