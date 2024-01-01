Alternativer - Tock
Zomato
zomato.com
Indias største matleverings-, serverings- og restaurantoppdagelsestjeneste. Bedre mat til flere.
Uber Eats
ubereats.com
Uber Eats er en amerikansk nettbasert matbestillings- og leveringsplattform lansert av Uber i 2014 og basert i San Francisco, California.
DoorDash
doordash.com
DoorDash Inc. er en amerikansk leveringstjeneste for tilberedt mat på forespørsel grunnlagt i 2013 av Stanford-studentene Tony Xu, Stanley Tang, Andy Fang og Evan Moore. Et Y Combinator-støttet selskap, DoorDash er et av flere teknologiselskaper som bruker logistikktjenester for å tilby matlevering ...
Grubhub
grubhub.com
Grubhub Inc. er en amerikansk online og mobil tilberedt bestillings- og leveringsplattform for mat som forbinder spisesteder med lokale restauranter. Selskapet er basert i Chicago, Illinois og ble grunnlagt i 2004. Per 2019 hadde selskapet 19,9 millioner aktive brukere og 115 000 tilknyttede restaur...
Deliveroo
deliveroo.co.uk
Mat. Vi forstår det. Vi har alle våre favoritter. Med Deliveroo får du dine favoritt lokale restauranter og takeaway levert rett på døren. Alt står på menyen. Fra nasjonalt elskede kjeder, som KFC, Wagamama, Nando's, Burger King og Subway, til lokale matretter og dine favoritt-takeaways, vi har dem...
OpenTable
opentable.com
Foreta reservasjoner på nettet, les restaurantanmeldelser fra spisegjester, og tjen poeng mot gratis måltider. OpenTable er et online reservasjonsnettverk i sanntid for fine restauranter.
Postmates
postmates.com
Postmates er et amerikansk selskap som tilbyr lokal levering av restauranttilberedte måltider og andre varer. Fra februar 2019 opererer Postmates i 2 940 amerikanske byer. Tjenesten er avhengig av mobiltelefonapplikasjoner og deres Global Positioning System-funksjoner for å matche varelager og etter...
Onfleet
onfleet.com
Onfleet gjør det enkelt å administrere siste mil-leveranser. Intuitiv ruting, utsendelse, sanntidssporing, analyser og mer.
Just-Eat.ch
just-eat.ch
Bare bestill mat med Just Eat! Vil du ha pizza, sushi eller vegetarianer i dag? Nyt favorittrettene dine levert raskt eller som takeaway.
Caviar
trycaviar.com
Levering og takeaway fra de beste lokale restaurantene. Frokost, lunsj, middag og mer, levert trygt på døren. Tilbyr nå henting og kontaktfri levering.
Seamless
seamless.com
Sømløs er rett og slett den enkleste måten å bestille mat for levering eller takeaway. Uansett hva du er i humør til, uansett hvor du er i humør for det, så har du det. Ingen menyer, ingen telefonsamtaler, ingen repetisjoner. Seamless er en del av Grubhub Inc.-porteføljen av merkevarer.
Slice
slicelife.com
Slice er den enkleste måten å bestille din lokale favorittpizza på. Vi forbinder millioner av pizzaelskere med tusenvis av pizzeriaer over hele landet.
Just-Eat.dk
just-eat.dk
Bestill takeaway online fra mer enn 2300 lokale restauranter på Just Eat. Få pizza, sushi og mye mer levert på døren!
Just-Eat.fr
just-eat.fr
Hjemlevering fra de beste restaurantene nær deg er med Just Eat, det nye navnet til Allo Resto! Bestill nå!
DelivApp
delivapp.com
On-demand logistikkmotor. Gjør bestillingen din enda bedre med en ekte programvare for leveringsadministrasjon på forespørsel. Ekspedisjon, ruteplanlegging, kureradministrasjon - alt skreddersydd for din on-demand-operasjon.
ChowNow
chownow.com
ChowNow er et provisjonsfritt online bestillingssystem og matbestillingsapp som hjelper restauranter å mate sultne kunder.
Tycode
tycode.tech
Tycode gir deg mulighet til å revolusjonere matvirksomheten din. Nå kan kundene dine ikke bare bestille fra hvor som helst, enten det er et bord, et hotellrom eller hvor som helst i lokalene dine, men kan betale deg online, foreta bestillinger samtidig og benytte ulike andre unike fordeler som garan...
Fresho
fresho.com
Fresho er den ledende online bestillingsprogramvaren for engrosmatleverandører og -steder. Bruk Fresho til å gjøre bestilling av engrosmat enkel og stressfri.
Owner.com
owner.com
Owner.com er alt-i-ett-plattformen som uavhengige restauranter bruker for å drive sin digitale tilstedeværelse. Det gir teknologien og markedsføringssuperkreftene til store merker som Domino's, Chick Fil-A og SweetGreen til uavhengige restauranter. Plattformen kan drive alt fra nettsteder til online...
BentoBox
getbento.com
Møt teknologien som får restaurantmagien til å skje. Fra nettsidedesign til nettbaserte bestillings- og betalingsløsninger, BentoBox hjelper restauranter over hele verden med å skape bedre opplevelser for sine kunder og deres ansatte.
Menubly
menubly.com
Menubly lets you create a digital menu with online ordering capabilities, catering to a diverse range of businesses including restaurants, bakeries, cafes, and food trucks. Menubly is everything your restaurant needs for you to take your customers’ orders directly from your website while protecting ...
MealPe
mealpe.app
MealPe is an online Food Search and ordering Service provider App for Canteens, Cafeterias, and Food Courts exclusively for Native - Captive Audience and Gate Communities like Co-Working, Corporate Park, Hospitals, Events, Venues, Stadiums, Coliving Spaces
MalouApp
malou.io
The MalouApp is a tailored digital marketing solution designed exclusively for restaurants, integrating a restaurant’s Google page, social media profiles, as well as listing and delivery platforms all into one centralized hub.
Vromo
vromo.io
VROMO makes it easy to manage on-demand deliveries for restaurant chains that use in-house delivery drivers, third-party fleets, or a combination of both. With VROMO you can automatically offer jobs to drivers and engage with your customers like never before. Send live driver tracking links to the c...
Restimo
restimo.com
Restimo integrates all delivery channels (UberEats, Glovo, Bolt Food, Wolt, Takeaway), POS systems and deliverymen in one place. It provides order integration, menu management and business reporting on one screen.
Quicklly
quicklly.com
Quicklly is an online marketplace that connects consumers with local South Asian stores and restaurants in the U.S., providing a seamless shopping and dining experience. It serves as a bridge for those seeking authentic South Asian goods, groceries, and meals, facilitating easy online orders and del...
Phygital24
phygital24.com
It’s time to own your Online Ordering System as third party apps —many of which withhold data—interfere with the direct relationship between a restaurant and its customers, thereby charging high commission
Ordermark
ordermark.com
Ordermark supports a range of online ordering services so restaurants can maximize their reach and revenue, all through one printer.
OnCater
oncater.com
OnCater is an online marketplace that connects businesses with restaurants and caterers. marketplace for business catering, with over 12,000
Nutrislice
nutrislice.com
Nutrislice is a non-commercial foodservice technology company that elevates the customer experience - with digital ordering, menus and signage - while making operators' lives easier. From modernizing dining to ensuring people have access to nutritious meals, we’re passionate about foodservice. We pa...
Menuviel
menuviel.com
QR menus are the most hygienic, innovative and practical way to present your menu items. Your guests can scan the QR code on the table with their mobile phones and view your menu without downloading any 3rd party app. Fully digital, cost effective, contactless, faster and easier. Menuviel QR Menu ca...
Grubtech
grubtech.com
Grubtech empowers restaurants and food & beverage businesses with integrated solutions, streamlining and centralizing everything from order handling, food preparation, to delivery. Their flagship product, gOnline, seamlessly integrates fragmented systems and third-party applications into a unified r...
Deliforce
deliforce.io
This platform offers your pick up and delivery management, the ultimate convenience and hassle-free tracking of the agents, along with easy assignment of tasks and complete management.
Clorder
clorder.com
All Your Restaurants Digital Ordering & Marketing Needs In One Place Online Ordering. Digital Marketing. Mobile Applications. On-Demand Delivery.
Upmenu
upmenu.com
Upmenu is an online ordering system and app that helps restaurants process online orders and payments, handle table bookings, create promotions, loyalty programs, and more. Upmenu is everything your restaurant needs for you to take your customers’ orders directly from your website or app while prote...
Restaurantify
restaurantify.com
Restaurantify is for Restauranteurs for Creating or Designing Professional Restaurant Website and App With Online Ordering System.
Order Tiger
ordertiger.com
Best-in-class online food ordering system for independent restaurants, multi-stores, dark kitchens, marketplaces & other on-demand businesses worldwide.
Orders.co
orders.co
Menu Management: Orders.co Master Menu Management system give you complete control over all your menus in one user-friendly place. Menu Sync ™ allows restaurants to link all their menus to an Orders.co Master Menu and have uniformity across all connected platforms. Saving precious time and money. Or...
Foodzat
foodzat.com
Foodzat is an unique online food delivery script and online food ordering software with mobile application available on both iOS and Android platform to help restaurant owners to find the right customers for their food items to be delivered. Foodzat app is the best food for takeout & delivery softwa...
Chowmill
chowmill.com
Chowmill offers unparalleled office meal services with the largest selection of dishes to satisfy your diverse workforce. Book a Demo
ChatFood
chatfood.io
ChatFood is a mobile ordering and payment platform for leading hospitality and entertainment brands. It provides advanced tools to help businesses deliver their customers a seamless ordering and payment experience both on-premise and online. ChatFood's feature-rich offering helps businesses grow sus...
Ytock
ytock.com
Ytock is an online ordering platform assisting restaurant owners in streamlining restaurant operations. Ease of managing orders and promotional activities of the restaurant. Customized food ordering platform with flexible pricing options. Ytock supports digital wallets and quick payment methods. Cus...
Storekit
storekit.com
Transform your takeaway, restaurant, or bar with our Free Digital Menu, Takeaway and Online Ordering System. Serve better customer experiences, streamline operations and see increased profitability. Take back control of your business and elevate your service today, with storekit.
Restolabs
restolabs.com
Start accepting direct orders from your customers with Restolabs All-in-One Online Ordering System - all commission free. Web Ordering Mobile App Ordering Curbside Pickup In-Store Pickup QR Menu Ordering Facebook Ordering and much more... The software also supports Grocery Ordering and Catering Orde...
MealShift
mealshift.co.uk
MealShift is an innovative platform that connects restaurants and self-employed food delivery couriers through an intuitive mobile app
FoodNotify
foodnotify.com
FoodNotify is the F&B Management Platform for food service and hospitality businesses. The software offers different modules and integrations that give you control for all your processes and bring transparency into your business. Users can order products from all their suppliers on one platform. You...
Deliverect
deliverect.com
Deliverect is a fast-growing SAAS scale-up that connects third-party delivery platforms and food businesses around the globe. We’re neither a delivery provider, nor a POS system - we bridge the gap between them. In order to help businesses manage their food delivery and takeout operations more effic...
BistroUX
bistroux.com
BistroUX er en online restaurantprogramvare utviklet for å tilby matbestilling, reservasjoner og kjøp av gavekort på nett.