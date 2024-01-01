Alternativer - SafetyCulture
Canva
canva.com
Canva er en grafisk designplattform som lar brukere lage sosiale medier-grafikk, presentasjoner, plakater, dokumenter og annet visuelt innhold. Brukere kan velge mellom mange profesjonelle maler, og redigere designene og laste opp sine egne bilder gjennom et dra-og-slipp-grensesnitt. Plattformen er ...
Looker Studio
cloud.google.com
Looker Studio, tidligere Google Data Studio, er et nettbasert verktøy for å konvertere data til tilpassbare informative rapporter og dashboards, introdusert av Google 15. mars 2016 som en del av Google Analytics 360-pakken for bedrifter. Lås opp kraften til dataene dine med interaktive dashbord og ...
Kittl
kittl.com
Få fart på arbeidsflytene dine med Kittls AI-drevne designverktøy og få umiddelbar tilgang til massevis av fantastiske illustrasjoner, fonter, bilder, ikoner og teksturer.
Genially
genial.ly
Lag presentasjoner, infografikk og annet imponerende innhold selv eller sammen med teamet ditt.
Flourish
flourish.studio
Vakker, enkel datavisualisering og historiefortelling
Grow
grow.com
Business intelligence-programvare som frigjør innsikten du sårt trenger for å gi vekst og transformere virksomheten din.
Visme
visme.co
Lag profesjonelle presentasjoner, interaktiv infografikk, vakkert design og engasjerende videoer, alt på ett sted. Begynn å bruke Visme i dag.
Infogram
infogram.com
Infogram er en enkel å bruke infografikk og kartmaker. Lag og del vakker infografikk, online rapporter og interaktive kart. Lag din egen her.
Rose AI
rose.ai
Undersøk raskere med Rose. Eliminer bortkastede timer med å finne, rense, visualisere og transformere data ved å bruke kraften til AI.
Venngage
venngage.com
Bli med over 5 millioner fagfolk som anser Venngage som den foretrukne infografikkprodusenten. Velg fra 10 000+ profesjonelle maler laget for bedrifter.
Databox
databox.com
Business Analytics-plattform bygget for å hjelpe deg med å forstå hva som skjer med virksomheten din. KPIer fra skytjenester, regneark, database på ett sted.
Grist
getgrist.com
Verden fortjener et bedre verktøy enn regneark. Kombiner fleksibiliteten til et regneark med robustheten til en database for å organisere dataene dine på din måte.
Elastic Cloud
elastic.co
Enterprise-søk, observerbarhet og sikkerhet for skyen. Finn informasjon raskt og enkelt, få innsikt og beskytt teknologiinvesteringen din, enten du kjører på Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure eller Google Cloud.
Cluvio
cluvio.com
Med Cluvio kan du kjøre SQL-spørringer mot databasen din og visualisere resultatene som vakre interaktive dashbord som enkelt kan deles med teamet ditt. Cluvio støtter alle store SQL-databaser som Postgres, MySQL, Redshift, Athena, BigQuery, Snowflake, Presto, Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle, Google Cl...
NVivo
qsrinternational.com
Lås opp innsikt i dataene dine med den beste kvalitative dataanalyseprogramvaren. NVivo hjelper deg med å oppdage mer fra dine kvalitative og blandede metodedata. Avdekke rikere innsikt og produsere klart artikulerte, forsvarlige funn støttet av strenge bevis.
Geckoboard
geckoboard.com
Lag enkelt delbare dashbord som gjør viktige forretningsdata, beregninger og KPIer klare og enkle å forstå.
AgencyAnalytics
agencyanalytics.com
SEO, PPC, sosialt, e-post, gjennomgang og samtalesporing Dashboards
Whatagraph
whatagraph.com
Whatagraph er det mest visuelle rapporteringsverktøyet for markedsanalyse og rapportering på sosiale medier. Start gratis prøveversjon nå! Ingen CC kreves.
Cyfe
cyfe.com
Cyfe, Inc. er et selvbetjent skybasert applikasjonsprogramvareselskap for forretningsintelligens basert i Los Angeles, California. Selskapet er kjent for sin etablering av business dashboard-appen, designet for å analysere, transformere og rapportere data fra ulike integrerte kilder til business int...
Jet Admin
jetadmin.io
Jet Admin er en intern verktøybygger uten kode. Det enkle dra-og-slipp-grensesnittet gjør det mulig for alle å lage verktøyene de trenger for å administrere daglig drift, som å spore bestillinger, løse problemer og overvåke betalinger.
Reportei
reportei.com
Lag rapporter og dashboards for sosiale medier og digital markedsføring på bare 3 sekunder. Se alle hovedindikatorene dine fra Instagram, Facebook, Meta Ads, YouTube, TikTok, LinkedIn, Google Analytics, Google Ads, Mailchimp, Hotmart, RD Station, Active Campaign, PhoneTrack, Search Console, Google ...
Reportz
reportz.io
Rapporteringsverktøy utviklet for å spare deg for tid og penger på møysommelige periodiske rapporteringsoppgaver gjennom bruk av interaktive dashboards.
Vaizle
vaizle.com
Vaizle er en markedsanalysepakke designet for å styrke markedssjefer og markedsføringsbyråer. Den hjelper bedrifter med å visualisere komplekse markedsanalysedata og ta datadrevne, informerte beslutninger. Suiten tilbyr et sett med funksjoner for sosiale medier og annonseanalyse som gjør hverdagen t...
DashThis
dashthis.com
Den enkle måten å automatisere markedsføringsrapportene dine på! Få vakre automatiserte markedsførings-, analyse-, SEM- og SEO-rapporter på sekunder. Start en gratis prøveversjon og se!
Plecto
plecto.com
Å øke lagets prestasjoner starter her. Plecto er den eneste komplette forretningsytelsesplattformen som kombinerer sanntids KPI-visualisering, gamification og coachingverktøy i én enkelt, kraftig løsning.
Vizzlo
vizzlo.com
Tidslinjediagram oversikt og eksempler. Effektiv prosjektplanlegging og planlegging med imponerende tidslinjer med bare noen få klikk. Lag diagrammer, infografikk og forretningsvisualiseringer av høy kvalitet gratis på sekunder. Lag tidslinjer, diagrammer, kart for presentasjoner, dokumenter eller n...
MSIGHTS
msights.com
Datatransformasjon, rapportering og samarbeid som driver effektivitet, handling og ansvarlighet.
Grunt
grunt.pro
Make slides like a PowerPoint Pro! Grunt is the essential PowerPoint add-in for everyone serious about their slide production. Better slides. Less work!
Waytobi
waytobi.com
SaaS cloud-based solution to create, track, report, analyze and visualize your company or department KPI`s. Managing of KPI`s has never been that easy. No additional programming skills, learning sessions or webinars required – you can start working and analyzing your business metrics within a minute...
IntelliBoard
intelliboard.net
IntelliBoard is an EdTech company providing K12, HigherEd, Corporate and Government institutions with ability to view learning data coming from different sources with point and click ease. IntelliBoard brings data from Learning Management Systems, Student Information Systems, Collaboration Tools, As...
EazyBI Cloud
eazybi.com
eazyBI provides easy-to-use drag-and-drop creation of reports, charts and dashboards. Analyze imported data measures by any dimension, identify trends and top/bottom performers, start from summary overview and drill into details.
Talligence
talligence.in
Talligence is a business intelligence reporting tool for Tally users. Talligence is a powerful & unique AI and ML powered BI solution that converts and visualize your Tally data into meaningful business insights. It is very simple to use and easy to implement.
Selfr
selfr.ai
Selfr is a plug-and-play AI-powered platform that helps data analysts and business people build automated pipelines that turn data from multiple sources into live BI dashboards. It eliminates the need to hire expensive data engineers to build and maintain a data stack, and automates a lot of tedious...
DataReportive
datareportive.com
DataReportive is a reporting tool for your SQL databases. Create and email customizable data reports to your team directly from your databases.
Reach Reporting
reachreporting.com
Upgrade to Reach Reporting. Automation for your financial and non-financial data. Makes reporting, forecasting & budgeting easy with powerful dashboards and enhanced visuals. Automate repetitive tasks to make better data-driven decisions in minutes. Gain valuable insights into your business trajecto...
Datawiz BI
datawiz.io
Datawiz BI is an advanced solution for quickly finding data-driven insights and tracking business, store, and product issues. It is a set of ready-made AI-powered reports that were specifically developed in collaboration with retailers to meet their unique needs.
GRID
grid.is
GRID is a next-generation spreadsheet tool featuring a built-in document layer for data visualization, narration and presentation. In addition to our native GRID Sheets spreadsheet editor, GRID lets you effortlessly combine multiple other data sources in one place. Import spreadsheet files, connect ...
Markaaz
markaaz.com
Onboarding and monitoring your small business customers has never been simpler. With our easy-to-use APIs, DIY no-code offerings, and custom combination services featuring small business engagement options, we quickly and easily help you deliver real-time customer verification for onboarding and eff...
Omni Intelligence
omniintelligence.online
360° Contact Center Productivity Platform in the Cloud: Speech Analytics, Voice Biometrics, Automatic IVR Mapper/Monitoring, SLA/Voice Quality Monitoring, IVR/Contact Center Load/Performane Testing, Voicebot / Conversational IVR Testing and more
Ardoq
ardoq.com
Reimagine Enterprise Architecture. Ardoq's data-driven platform unites your enterprise views, charting a clear path to navigate change, unlock revenue growth, fuel innovation, and accelerate transformation. Our software helps organizations plan, execute, and predict the impact of change across their...
Datadeck
datadeck.com
Datadeck is a data visualization platform that allows you to see all your data on one single platform. Create beautiful dashboards from data sources such as Facebook Ads, MySQL, Excel, and Google Analytics to consolidate and analyze your data all in one place. Save time, improve file sharing securit...
Inforiver
inforiver.com
Inforiver Analytics+ is the fastest way to visualize your data and share insightful stories in Microsoft Power BI. The intuitive no-code user experience (UX) helps even the casual users build dashboards and storyboards in minutes with 50+ charts, charts and tables integrated in a single visual. Anal...
Slemma
slemma.com
Slemma is a simple, yet powerful, reporting tool designed for businesses. Slemma enables users to view, analyze and share all of their data – from data warehouses, data storage providers and cloud service solutions – in one place.
Easyflow
easyflow.io
You have data - probably lots of it. That's not the problem. The real problem data is basically worthless unless you turn that data into insights - and that insights into action, without pain! Easyflow will help you succeed with this journey by allowing you to automate everything and visualise anyth...
MyDash
mydash.ai
DASH IS A LIGHTWEIGHT, FULL-SERVICE DASHBOARDING BUSINESS HELPING TOP ORGANIZATIONS MAKE FASTER DECISIONS BY MAKING CRITICAL DATA MORE ACCESSIBLE THAN EVER. Free Dashboard, Connectors & Visualization Business Intelligence is essential, and expensive. But it doesn't have to be. We've built a tool, ma...
Displayr
displayr.com
Displayr is an all-in-one analysis and reporting software designed to help market researchers quickly find and share powerful data stories. 1. Quicker project completion. 2. Handle tasks in-house that you'd typically outsource. 3. Simplified generation of engaging, auto-updating reports and dashboar...
ChartBlocks
chartblocks.io
Create beautiful custom charts. ChartBlocks takes your data from spreadsheets to shareable graphics — no coding necessary.
Rollstack
rollstack.com
Rollstack automatically creates and updates slide decks and documents using Business Intelligence (BI) tools, CRMs, and data warehouses. No engineering or manual work needed.
Qalyptus
qalyptus.com
Qalyptus is a powerful and effective reporting platform. Qalyptus is flexible and allows you to create custom reports from Qlik Sense SaaS, Qlik Sense Client-Managed, and QlikView in various formats: Excel, Word, PowerPoint, PDF, HTML, and more. Using a drag-and-drop interface, create reports for un...
Datapad
datapad.io
Datapad is a no-code reporting platform. It helps any business integrate with 15+ sources in an instant, consolidate their data in a singel location and collaborate with their teams & clients. The tool excels in its ease-of-use, design and simplicity. Some highlighted features are: - 15+ integration...
Highcharts
highcharts.com
Highcharts is a multi-platform charting library that makes it easy for developers to add interactive charts to web and mobile projects of any size. Over 80% of the 100 largest companies in the world use Highcharts, and over 50,000+ companies across industries such as application development, publish...
Vareto
vareto.com
Vareto is the modern, intuitive FP&A platform for strategic finance and business teams to plan, forecast, and report in one source of truth. Vareto is built for mid-market, high-growth, and enterprise teams and is designed to be flexible, customizable, and scalable as business needs evolve. ✅ Get ti...
Pigment
pigment.com
What is Pigment? Pigment is a business planning platform. By bringing together people, data and processes into an intuitive, adaptable, integrated platform, teams can quickly build trusted strategic and operational business plans to drive growth, react to change and future-proof their business. Indu...
Brightmetrics
brightmetrics.com
Brightmetrics enables your team to gain critical insights from your most common and valuable customer communication tools — your business phone system and contact center application. Brightmetrics pulls and organizes your telephone and other multi-channel engagement data, from your Mitel MiVoice Con...
ATLAS.ti
atlasti.com
Leveraged by brands and academics alike, ATLAS.ti allows anyone to analyze data and uncover valuable insights – no matter which sector you work in. From basic analysis tasks to the most in-depth research projects: With ATLAS.ti, you can easily unlock actionable findings from your qualitative and mix...
PopSQL
popsql.com
PopSQL er utviklingen av eldre SQL-redigerere som DataGrip, DBeaver, Postico. Vi tilbyr en vakker, moderne SQL-editor for datafokuserte team som ønsker å spare tid, forbedre datanøyaktigheten, ombord nyansatte raskere og levere innsikt til virksomheten raskt. Med PopSQL kan brukere enkelt forstå dat...
Discern
discern.io
B2B-selskaper utnytter mange av de samme teknologiplattformene og ønsker å spore de samme metrikkene... så hvorfor er business intelligence-bygg helt tilpasset? Dette tilsvarer millioner av dollar bortkastet på ekstra verktøy og antall ansatte og flere måneder eller år med plattformdesign. Discern e...
Luzmo
luzmo.com
Luzmo (tidligere Cumul.io) er en innebygd analyseplattform, spesialbygd for SaaS-selskaper. Den gir liv til komplekse data med vakre, brukervennlige dashbord, sømløst innebygd i enhver SaaS- eller nettplattform. Med Luzmo kan produktteam legge til effektfull innsikt til SaaS-produktet deres på dager...
datapine
datapine.com
datapine er en alt-i-ett Business Intelligence-programvare som gir alle mulighet til å utforske, visualisere, overvåke og dele dataene sine som aldri før!
Explo
explo.co
Explo tilbyr et kraftig innebygd dashbord og rapporteringsløsning. Del på en sikker måte tilpassbar produktanalyse, prosjektrapporter og KPI-er med hver av kundene dine, mens de sømløst matcher produktets design. Gi brukerne dine muligheten til å utforske dataene deres ved å redigere dashboards og b...