Alternativer - Respondent Researcher
UserTesting
usertesting.com
Brukervennlighetstesting og forskningsverktøy for å forbedre din online kundeopplevelse fra UserTesting, Human Insight Platform. G2s #1 CX industriprogramvare.
Userfeel
userfeel.com
Betal mens du går brukertestverktøy uten behov for abonnement eller månedlige avgifter. Få bedre innsikt fra panelet vårt av høykvalitetstestere fra bare $30 per tester.
dscout
dscout.com
dscouts kvalitative forskningsplattform bruker en mobilapp og +100 000 ivrige deltakere for å effektivt fange opp videoer i øyeblikket og gjøre det enkelt å...
VideoAsk
videoask.com
Den mest uanstrengte måten å ha asynkrone videosamtaler på. Engasjer samfunnet ditt, rekrutter nytt talent, generer bedre potensielle kunder og mye mer.
Userlytics
userlytics.com
Dra nytte av vår toppmoderne brukerforskningsplattform og globale panel på mer enn 1,6 millioner for å forbedre kunde- og brukeropplevelsen din.
Respondent Participant
respondent.io
Matche forskere med deltakere. Rekrutter et hvilket som helst deltakerpublikum eller finn betalte forskningsmuligheter på tvers av hvilken som helst forskningsmetode, over hele verden.
Senja
senja.io
Å samle vitnemål blir ikke enklere enn dette. Samle tekst og video attester. Del dem overalt. Konverter flere besøkende og lukk flere tilbud!
Life Inside
lifeinside.io
Video storytelling. Reinvented. At Life Inside, we provide businesses with a powerful interactive video platform that can be seamlessly integrated to any website. Video testimonials significantly increase engagement with audiences online, leading to improved conversion rates and engagement. Our plat...
MemoryFox
memoryfox.io
MemoryFox is a platform that helps nonprofit marketers collect, organize, and share powerful storytelling content sourced from their community of donors, volunteers, staff and mission beneficiaries. In just a few minutes, you can create & share branded collection campaigns that will help you demonst...
GetWhy
getwhy.io
GetWhy is a next-generation insights company. Powered by Gen. AI, GetWhy's end-to-end insights platform delivers best-in-class quality consumer insights at unprecedented speed and at a fraction of the cost of traditional insights companies. GetWhy puts your marketing idea, concept, or content in fro...
Widewail
widewail.com
Invite Video makes generating customer video testimonials easier than ever for SMB to Enterprise. Using SMS and automation, we’ve created a process that is hands-off for the business and seamless for the customer. Turn your CRM into an always-on video testimonial generating machine and empower your ...
StoryPrompt
storyprompt.com
StoryPrompt is a video-first community platform designed to help customer-centric businesses serve more people face-to-face. The first of its kind, StoryPrompt uses asynchronous video to help community builders truly connect with customers at a human level, deepen relationships, and collect testimon...
Vocal Video
vocalvideo.com
In the past, video testimonials were prohibitively expensive and time-consuming to create. Organizations were left dealing with DIY video, expensive agencies, or diminishing returns from text reviews. Vocal Video is the only video testimonial platform that makes it incredibly easy to collect, edit, ...
Voxpopme
voxpopme.com
At Voxpopme, we believe you shouldn't sacrifice quality to get the insights you need quickly, at a reasonable cost. Insights teams are under immense pressure to deliver reliable answers to crucial business questions with limited resources. We can help. Voxpopme transforms insights teams by collectin...
VideoPeel
videopeel.com
VideoPeel is the premier remote video capturing platform for businesses to capture, respond to, analyze, and share videos from their customers. VideoPeel helps businesses 10X their amount of user-generated video content, so they can drive 20% plus conversions, traffic, satisfaction, and consumer ins...
StoryTap
storytap.com
StoryTap is a patented video engagement platform that lets brands easily create and share authentic experiences from real customers and employees at scale. Using the StoryTap platform, companies can create compelling and highly searchable video content—without the high production costs. StoryTap hel...
Forsta
forsta.com
Forsta, a Press Ganey company, powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform – a comprehensive Experience and Research Technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Market Research – so that companies can get a deeper, more complete understand...
Indeemo
indeemo.com
Vår AI-drevne, øyeblikkelige videoforskningsplattform gjør det mulig for MR-, UX- og CX-team å forstå mennesker, produkter og opplevelser i sammenheng med hverdagen. Forskerne, designere og produktledere vi støtter bruker Indeemo i B2C- og B2B-kontekster for en rekke Discovery Research-metodologier,...