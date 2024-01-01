Alternativer - Qlik
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks er et selskap grunnlagt av de opprinnelige skaperne av Apache Spark. Databricks vokste ut av AMPLab-prosjektet ved University of California, Berkeley, som var involvert i å lage Apache Spark, et distribuert datarammeverk med åpen kildekode bygget på toppen av Scala. Databricks utvikler en...
Deepnote
deepnote.com
Administrerte notatbøker for dataforskere og forskere.
Dataiku
dataiku.com
Dataiku er et selskap innen kunstig intelligens (AI) og maskinlæring som ble grunnlagt i 2013. I desember 2019 kunngjorde Dataiku at CapitalG – venturekapitalfondet for sent vekst finansiert av Alphabet Inc. – sluttet seg til Dataiku som investor og at det hadde oppnådde enhjørningstatus, verdsatt t...
Hex
hex.tech
Hex er en moderne dataplattform for datavitenskap og analyse. Samarbeidende notatbøker, vakre dataapper og sikkerhet i bedriftsklasse.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai er den ledende produksjonsplattformen for Full Stack AI, LLM og datasyn for modellering av ustrukturerte bilde-, video-, tekst- og lyddata.
V7
v7labs.com
Den fullstendige infrastrukturen for opplæringsdata for bedrifter som dekker merking, arbeidsflyter, datasett og mennesker i løkken.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
Elsket av dataforskere, styrt av IT. Din alt-i-ett-løsning for datavitenskap og ML-utvikling, distribusjon og datapipelines i skyen.
Neo4j
neo4j.com
Neo4j is a data science and machine learning engine that uses the relationships in your data to improve predictions. It plugs into enterprise data ecosystems so you can get more data science projects into production quickly. Using a catalog of over 65 pretuned graph algorithms, data scientists can e...
BigML
bigml.com
BigML offers a highly scalable, cloud-based Machine Learning service that is easy to use, seamless to integrate, and instantly actionable. Now everyone can implement data-driven decision making in their applications. BigML works with small and big data. Machine Learning can be used to analyze and p...
Red Hat
redhat.com
Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, edge, and Kubernetes technologies.
RapidCanvas
rapidcanvas.ai
RapidCanvas is the AI platform for business users. With RapidCanvas, organizations can develop bespoke high-performance, production-grade AI solutions 10x faster, all without the need for specialized data science knowledge or coding expertise, or any investments in professional services. Leveraging...
TensorFlow
tensorflow.org
TensorFlow is a free and open-source software library for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It can be used across a range of tasks but has a particular focus on training and inference of deep neural networks. It was developed by the Google Brain team for Google's internal use in research...
SAS
sas.com
Get more done with faster, more productive AI and analytics from the most trusted analytics partner on the planet. Produce answers as fast as the world produces data with SAS. With over forty years of analytics innovation, SAS has been giving customers around the world THE POWER TO KNOW®.
Anaconda
anaconda.com
With more than 45 million users and 250,000 organizations using the platform, Anaconda is the world’s most popular data science platform and the foundation of modern AI development. The Company pioneered the use of Python for data science, championed its vibrant community, and continues to steward o...
Incorta
incorta.com
Incortas åpne dataleveringsplattform forenkler tilgang til data fra flere, komplekse bedriftssystemer for å låse opp hele verdien av organisasjonsdata, noe som gjør dem lett tilgjengelige for analyse. Støttet av GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures og Sorenson Capital, gir Incor...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics fungerer som din pålitelige co-pilot for virksomheten med sikte på å gjøre deg smartere, raskere og mer trygg på dine datadrevne beslutninger. IBM Cognos Analytics gir hver bruker – enten det er dataviter, forretningsanalytiker eller ikke-IT-spesialist – mer kraft til å utføre r...
Altair One
altairone.com
Altair One™ tilbyr dynamisk, samarbeidende tilgang til simulerings- og dataanalyseteknologi og skalerbare HPC- og skyressurser, alt på ett sted.