Alternativer - Nearmap

ArcGIS Online
arcgis.com
ArcGIS Online - Skybasert programvare for å lage og dele interaktive nettkart. Kartlegg og samhandle med posisjonsdataene dine Bygg interaktive nettkart med ArcGIS Online, Esris nettbaserte kartprogramvare. Få nye perspektiver og forbedrede detaljer mens du samhandler med data, zoomer inn og søker...
Scribble Maps
scribblemaps.com
Opprett, analyser og del kart enkelt. Del med venner, bygg inn kart på nettsteder og lag bilder eller pdf.
Mapbox
mapbox.com
Kart og plassering for utviklere. Nøyaktige plasseringsdata og kraftige utviklerverktøy for å endre måten vi navigerer i verden på.
IPinfo
ipinfo.io
Vi er den pålitelige kilden for IP-adresseinformasjon, og håndterer 40 milliarder IP geolocation API-forespørsler per måned for over 1000 bedrifter og 100 000+ utviklere
Radar
radar.com
Lokaliseringsinfrastruktur for alle produkter og tjenester. De mest innovative selskapene bruker Radars plasserings-SDK-er og API-er for å drive stedsbaserte opplevelser på tvers av hundrevis av millioner enheter over hele verden.
Placer.ai
placer.ai
Ta smartere eiendomsbeslutninger og lukk flere avtaler med Placer.ai sin plasseringsinformasjon og fottrafikkinnsikt.
CARTO
carto.com
Tjen penger på transaksjonsdata. Mastercard Advisors bruker CARTO til å gjøre millioner av daglige kredittkorttransaksjoner til stedsbasert innsikt for B2B-kunder innen detaljhandel, eiendom og offentlig sektor.
SalesRabbit
salesrabbit.com
Den ledende salgsplattformen nå med gamification Gamification er det revolusjonerende verktøysettet som forvandler data til sterkt forbedret repytelse, og forsterker salgsteamets evne til å utmerke seg med så mye som 107 %. Opplev det nå, eksklusivt på SalesRabbit-plattformen.
Alteryx
alteryx.com
Alteryx leverer den ledende Analytics Cloud Platform. Vi gjør det mulig for alle å oppdage effektfull innsikt med AI-drevet analyseautomatisering.
TravelTime
traveltime.com
Bygg strålende apper med TravelTime Location API-er. Dedikert til datavern og transportdatanøyaktighet.
IP GeoLocation
ipgeolocation.io
Gratis IP Geolocation API og nøyaktig IP Lookup Database Gratis IP API gir land, by, stat, provins, lokal valuta, breddegrad og lengdegrad, bedriftsdetaljer, ISP-oppslag, språk, postnummer, landnummer, brukeragentinformasjon, IP- Sikkerhetsinformasjon, tidssone, gjeldende tid, tid for solnedgang og ...
PlaceKit
placekit.io
Locations search API - Verdensomspennende stedssøk, autofullføring, butikkposisjon og toveis geokoding for appen din.
Geo Targetly
geotargetly.com
Geomålrett de besøkende på nettstedet ditt ved å bruke våre geomålrettingsverktøy. Omdiriger besøkende eller vis innhold etter land, stat og by ved å bruke deres IP-geolokalisering.
Geoblink
geoblink.com
Geoblink is the Location Intelligence platform that helps professionals from the retail, real estate, and FMCG industries understand how location affects the performance of their businesses. Its advanced data analytics and predictive statistics empower companies to perform in-depth market research, ...
FlyPix AI
flypix.ai
FlyPix AI is an advanced object detection platform designed for analyzing satellite and drone imagery . It offers users the ability to detect, segment and localize objects and areas within these images as well as track changes and identify anomalies. It's user-friendly interface and no-code approach...
IdealSpot
idealspot.com
IdealSpot has spent the last eight years aggregating consumer and retail market data to build the most comprehensive, up-to-date, and geographically granular map of the US retail market available in the world. On top of our data foundations, we have developed expertise in the analysis of consumer be...
GeoIQ
geoiq.ai
GeoIQ is a locational intelligence platform that tells the value of each location - people, their behaviours, businesses, and potentials - as easily consumable layers on maps.
Glympse
corp.glympse.com
Glympse is the pioneer of location technology and the leading geo-location tracking platform with built-in customer notifications and communications. We provide best-in-class location-based technology to capture, ingest and process data to predictively visualize and provide notifications & updates t...
Cloudscene
cloudscene.com
Cloudscene is a data-driven marketplace platform that transforms the way businesses buy and sell network services. By streamlining procurement and simplifying sales activities, Cloudscene makes way for stronger connections, easier tracking and management, empowered and agile teams, time and cost eff...
Nrby
nrby.com
Nrby is the smarter way for mobile teams to communicate. Created by veterans of field operations with decades of experience, Nrby is designed to be easy and intuitive to use by field personnel, contractors and managers on mobile, tablet, and desktop. The app features powerful Location Intelligence c...
Fielda
fielda.com
Fielda is a Low-Code and Easy to use Mobile Data Collection and Workflow management platform built specifically for field activity. Whether your organization is doing Field Asset inspection, Device Installation projects, or simple data collection, Fielda can help you stay on schedule, share data, el...
xMap
xmap.ai
xMap is an location intelligence SaaS platform that provides vast range of data sets from multiple industries which allow enterprises and businesses to view data on maps, analyze the data and make data based decisons. xMap is offering comprehensive insights that guide businesses seamlessly to unpara...
LogiNext
loginextsolutions.com
LogiNext Mile provides delivery route optimisation through geo-location and tracking automation. It also outlines the optimal usage of the resource capacity to reduce its cost up to 10%. The overall travelling distance and time can be reduced which would optimise company resources.
Maptive
maptive.com
Maptive transforms your data into a custom Google map in minutes. Start a free trial of our feature-rich enterprise-level software, and discover the hidden opportunities in your data with our powerful mapping tools.
GeoComply
geocomply.com
Founded in 2011, GeoComply provides fraud prevention and cybersecurity solutions that detect location fraud and help verify a user's true digital identity. Trusted by leading brands and regulators for the past ten years, the company's fraud and compliance solutions are approved by dozens of regulato...
Azira Allspark
azira.com
Azira LLC, a global Consumer Insights platform, helps marketing and operational leaders improve their effectiveness with actionable intelligence to drive business results. Its mission is to create a more relevant world where brands are empowered to reach and build relationships with their consumers....
Azira Pinnacle
azira.com
Azira LLC, a global Consumer Insights platform, helps marketing and operational leaders improve their effectiveness with actionable intelligence to drive business results. Its mission is to create a more relevant world where brands are empowered to reach and build relationships with their consumers....
GapMaps
gapmaps.com
GapMaps is a cloud-based and easy-to-use retail mapping platform. The platform specialises in location intelligence, mapping and data analysis. GapMaps enable retail businesses to build and apply census, industry and digital data to network planning processes. Businesses obtain powerful, cost-effect...
Zartico
zartico.com
Zartico Destination Operating System® (ZDOS®) har vår proprietære Integrated Data Model™ som omfatter den høyeste frekvensen og høyeste oppløsningen geolokalisering, utgifter og hendelsesdata for både innbyggere og besøkende, og alle hendelsestyper. Kombinert med destinasjonsbelegg, markedsføringsyt...
Connectbase
connectbase.com
Vi gir tilkoblingsindustrien plasseringsinnsikt og automatiserte verktøy for å hjelpe dem med å vinne flere avtaler. Forvandle kjøp og salg av nettverket ditt.
Mapline
mapline.com
Koble dataene dine til den virkelige verden. I løpet av sekunder kan du laste opp dataene dine, se dem på et kart, lage ruter, generere diagrammer og rapporter, og bringe alt sammen til et visuelt dashbord. Ved å bruke våre kraftige analytiske verktøy kan du lage nye måter å visualisere og forstå da...
Zipscore.ai
zipscore.ai
AI Co-Pilot for markedsanalyse og stedsplanlegging. Utforsk omfattende folketellingsdata, postnummerkart og mer på tvers av ulike geografiske detaljer.
MaxMind
maxmind.com
Lag smartere, tryggere digitale opplevelser med nøyaktige data Integrer GeoIP® og online svindeldeteksjon i applikasjonene dine
Loqate
loqate.com
Forbedre datakvaliteten ved å registrere riktige adresser i Storbritannia. Øk konverteringer og brukeropplevelse med postnummeradressebekreftelse og geokodingsteknologi.