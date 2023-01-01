Alternativer - Multiview
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer er den billigere, raskeste og enkleste måten å oppdage hva som egentlig skjer på nettet.
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter tilbyr en ren og grei skriveopplevelse for folk som ikke er ute etter avansert rapportering eller funksjoner for bedrifter.
Hupso
hupso.co
Hupso is a free website analyzer. It provides free reports for thousands of websites. For every website in our extensive database you can see detailed analysis, including traffic statistics, monthly earnings, facebook sharing information, web server location and website value estimates.
WiserNotify
wisernotify.com
We, as humans, are wired to trust our feelings! No matter how much technology transforms, we still need validation to be assured. WiserNotify helps you get that validation. It helps you connect with your customer to increase trust and sales. Through interactive social proof notifications & urgency w...
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow is the AI-powered Omnichannel Conversation Suite for customer engagement. The all-in-one SleekFlow platform creates seamless and personalized customer journeys across everyone’s go-to messaging channels, including WhatsApp, Instagram, live chat, and more. SleekFlow is dedicated to shaping ...
Chatarmin
chatarmin.com
Chatarmin is your WhatsApp CRM, specialized on eCommerce use cases such as flows, automations, and abandoned user journey recoveries. We are the world's only WhatsApp Marketing Tool with a Klaviyo, Shopify & Recharge Integration. Store your contacts, create flows to automate interaction with your ta...
Prelaunch.com
prelaunch.com
Prelaunch.com is a product validation platform that tests the market demand before the launch of a product. It helps to define the price, identify the target audience, and gather early customer feedback that help creators to either launch with confidence or wisely abandon their product idea. To rese...
Retention.com
retention.com
Retention.com integreres med verdens ledende markedsføringsautomatiseringsplattformer for å maksimere publikumsvekst, gjenvinne inntekter fra forlatte handlevogner og engasjere bortfalt publikum på nytt gjennom bransjeledende dataintegrasjonssystemer. Maksimer uutnyttede inntekter for e-handelsbutik...
SuperBuzz
superbuzz.io
Øk oppbevaringstrafikk og fortjeneste ved å bruke GPT-3-teknologi