Alternativer - Moonfare

Revolut
revolut.com
Én app for alt penger. Revolut hjelper deg med å få mer ut av pengene dine, fra det daglige forbruket ditt til å planlegge for fremtiden din med sparing og investeringer.
Revolut Business
revolut.com
En konto uten grenser, med kraftige, personlig tilpassede verktøy på ett sted, som gir deg ultimat kontroll over bedriftens økonomi.
ANZ Australia
anz.com.au
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited er et australsk multinasjonalt bank- og finansselskap med hovedkontor i Melbourne, Victoria. Det er Australias nest største bank etter eiendeler og fjerde største bank etter markedsverdi.
ANZ New Zealand
anz.co.nz
Holvi
holvi.com
Din alt-i-ett-konto for selvstendig næringsdrivende. Bank, fakturering og bokføring – pluss et nytt bedriftskredittkort. Alt på ett sted, slik at du kan fokusere på det som betyr noe. Det er arbeidslivet forenklet.
Fidor Bank
fidor.de
Fidor. Ganske enkelt. Fleksibel. Digital. Bankvirksomhet på et nytt nivå. Få din aktivitetsbonus nå.
Lendio
lendio.com
Utah-baserte Lendio (tidligere Funding Universe), grunnlagt i 2011 av Brock Blake og Trent Miskin, er en gratis online lånemarkedsplass i USA rettet mot eiere av småbedrifter.
Fundbox
fundbox.com
Fundbox tilbyr rask og enkel tilgang til bedriftsfinansiering, opptil $150 000. Finn ut hvordan vår kredittlinje og terminlån kan låse opp vekst for virksomheten din.
Vouch
vouch.us
Vouch er en ny type digital forsikringsselskap som beskytter startups mot feil, rettssaker og angrep.
Crowdcube
crowdcube.com
Kjøp aksjer i Europas høyvekstende private virksomheter.
Clara
clarafinds.com
Clara hjelper deg med å visualisere ethvert datasett interaktivt slik at du kan organisere, forstå og samarbeide om komplekse data.
Wikifolio
wikifolio.com
Talents and capital market experts can share their trading ideas in a way that is visible for everyone. Everyone can choose their favorites regardless of their available capital and profit from these trading ideas via an exchange-traded financial product.
Uplyft Capital
uplyftcapital.com
Uplyft Capital is a small business funder established in 2012. We believe in empowering successful small business owners by providing working capital quickly and efficiently. Our technology platform assesses cash flow, growth and character and doesn’t focus as much on personal credit as banks and cr...
Tipigo
tipigo.com
Tipigo harnesses the power of professional equity analysts, synthesizing big data and human expertise to build tailored stock portfolios that have been proven to outperform the market.
Swish Funding
swishfunding.com
Types: No-Obligation Offers, Equipment Financing, Business Expansion, Fast Funding, Apply Online
StackSource
stacksource.com
StackSource is a tech-enabled commercial real estate loan platform. We connect investors who are developing or acquiring commercial properties with financing options like banks, insurance companies, and private lenders through an easy, transparent process.
RateSetter
ratesetter.com
Award winning provider of personal loans that keep you in control. Get your instant online personalised rate with a quote that doesn't impact your credit score.
ProNvest
pronvest.com
ProNvest specializes in retirement planning and account management. We do the hard work for you by managing your retirement account and monitoring the market on your behalf.
OurCrowd
ourcrowd.com
OurCrowds experienced investment team identifies and conducts rigorous research on thousands of companies to tap into cutting-edge opportunities across sectors and stages.
MySIPonline
mysiponline.com
MySIPonline is Indias most advanced Mutual Fund Investment Platform, having all AMCs under one roof with a team of 50+ highly-qualified industry experts & fund analysts. It is an automated platform which understands every investors needs and offer them convenience to match their investing comfort wi...
Moula
moula.com.au
Moula is a better way to borrow money to grow your business. They use a combination of heads and hearts to identify good business and can approve and fund loans within 24 hours.
Minveo
minveo.de
A platform for digital asset management. Technology- and quantitative-based. Powered by Machine Learning.
Lendino
lendino.dk
Lendino is a marketplace for loans where private and professional investors can lend directly to creditworthy companies for the benefit of both parties. Using the loan marketplace saves time, money and hassle - both as a lender and a borrower.
Gusher
gusher.co
Gusher is the simple, quick, and easy way to create and build a startup. Without the need for investors. Without the need for capital. How? Gusher helps Entrepreneurs create and launch startups using performance based equity. Everything from technology, media, and health to design, finance, and gami...
growney
growney.de
The established Robo-Advice technology will be made available to banks, insurance companies and other financial service providers.
FlexFunding
flexfunding.com
With Flex Funding you can invest in loans for healthy Danish companies. They get money for their development and growth, you get an attractive return.
Finhaven
finhaven.com
Applying cryptographic technology to traditionally fragmented and inefficient capital markets, the Finhaven Platform provides innovations benefitting both global issuers and investors in its marketplace.
Equitise
equitise.com
Equitise is Australia's Leading Equity Crowdfunding Platform. Its mission is to increase the accessibility of capital to private Aussie and Kiwi companies to help them succeed.
Dividend Finance
dividendfinance.com
We partner with residential solar installers nationwide to provide financing for solar and storage with streamlined technology and a team dedicated to helping you grow your business.
Debexpert
debexpert.com
We help banks and other lenders sell their debt portfolio efficiently and at the best market price through our online loan marketplace. We specialize in selling debt to collection agencies, debt buying companies, real estate buyers, medical debt buyers, auto loan portfolio buyers, hedge funds, famil...
Crowd2Fund
crowd2fund.com
The Crowd2Fund Exchange allows investors to buy and sell their shares in businesses.
Companisto
companisto.com
Companisto is a equity-based crowdfunding platform. Companisto is the investment platform for startups and growth companies.
Checkflo
checkflo.com
Checkflos strømlinjeformede sjekkoppfyllingstjeneste er din kilde for alle dine behov for sjekkbehandling, utskrift og forsendelse. Vi kan redusere de administrative kostnadene og forbedre driftseffektiviteten, alt med mindre innsats og papirarbeid. Checkflo tilbyr regnskapsvennlige verktøy for å ad...
Anaxago
anaxago.com
Anaxago samler investorer som leter etter nye måter å investere på og unike investeringsmuligheter i eiendom og i startups. Anaxago bidrar til utviklingen av en finansiell modell som hjelper økonomien med å gi enkeltpersoner direkte tilgang til morgendagens virksomheter. Ved å allokere en del av spa...
Kriya
kriya.co
Få en konfidensiell rabattfunksjon for hele hovedbokfakturaer. Den passer utmerket for bedrifter med vanlige kontantstrømbehov, siden den er sikret mot alle utestående fakturaer.
Invesdor
invesdor.com
Nordisk markedsleder innen #digital #fundraising som forbinder ambisiøse europeiske virksomheter med investorer over hele verden.
FundThrough
fundthrough.com
On-demand arbeidskapital for voksende virksomheter. FundThrough tilbyr bedrifter umiddelbar tilgang til midler fra ubetalte fakturaer på en brukervennlig, nettbasert finansieringsplattform. Finansieringsfasiliteten varierer fra $500 til over $2 millioner, avhengig av styrken til virksomhetens salg. ...
Hedonova
hedonova.io
Hedonova er et SEC-regulert alternativt investeringsfond som lar deg investere i 12+ eksotiske alternative aktivaklasser ved ganske enkelt å investere i ett fond. Våre investeringseksperter allokerer pengene dine i eiendeler som vin, kunst, startups, krypto, eiendom og andre. Du kan vurdere det som ...
Kiva
kiva.org
Kiva ser for seg en økonomisk inkluderende verden der alle mennesker har makten til å forbedre sine egne liv.
Foundy
foundy.com
Foundy er Europas ledende ende-til-ende M&A-plattform, som hjelper gründere og bedriftsoppkjøpere å fullføre oppkjøp på så lite som 30 dager. Din ende-til-ende-plattform for å kjøpe og selge virksomheter. Foundy hjelper grunnleggere og oppkjøpere med å fullføre oppkjøp opptil 3 ganger raskere og me...
Seedrs
seedrs.com
Investeringsmuligheter på nett i de beste nye oppstartsbedriftene, og øk seed- og engelinvesteringer, med det beste europeiske crowdfunding-nettstedet Seedrs.
Embroker
embroker.com
Embroker er forsikringsmeglingen bygget for måten du driver forretning på. Du får den enkle teknologien kombinert med topphylleservice fra de beste meglerne.