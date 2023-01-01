Alternativer - monday.com
ClickUp
clickup.com
Vårt oppdrag er å gjøre verden mer produktiv. For å gjøre dette bygde vi én app for å erstatte dem alle – oppgaver, dokumenter, mål og chat.
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral, Inc. er en amerikansk børsnotert leverandør av skybaserte kommunikasjons- og samarbeidsløsninger for bedrifter.RingCentral-sjef Vlad Shmunis og CTO Vlad Vendrow grunnla selskapet i 1999. RingCentral-investorer inkluderte Doug Leone, Sequoia Capital, David Weiden, Khosla Ventures, Rob Th...
Airmeet
airmeet.com
Oppdag go-to-plattformen din for virtuelle toppmøter, nettkonferanser og hybridbegivenheter. Designet for å engasjere seg gjennom en tilpasset opplevelse. Prøv gratis!
Whova
whova.com
Alt-i-ett-programvare for hendelsesadministrasjon for personlige, hybride og virtuelle arrangementer
Bizzabo
bizzabo.com
Bizzabo er verdens mest elskede eventprogramvare. Plattformen vår gir enhver arrangør, markedsfører, utstiller og deltaker mulighet til å slippe løs kraften i arrangementer.
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
Arranger webinarer som publikum vil elske. Hvis du er klar for enkel, tilpassbar webinarprogramvare uten nedlastinger eller problemer, velkommen hjem.
Goldcast
goldcast.io
Goldcast er en skreddersydd B2B-arrangementsplattform som transformerer markedsføring gjennom uanstrengt vertskap for engasjerende digitale og personlige arrangementer. Tusenvis av bedrifts B2B-markedsførere, fra selskaper som Adobe, Microsoft, Zuora og Mailchimp, utnytter Goldcast for å øke oppmøte...
Swapcard
swapcard.com
Kjør smartere utstillinger og konferanser uten hodepine Swapcard er en brukervennlig registrerings- og engasjementsplattform bygget for å generere høyere inntekter på arrangementene dine.
Hubilo
hubilo.com
Bygg bedre arrangementer som genererer reelle inntekter. Hvert arrangement er en mulighet til å øke inntektene – uansett hvor det skjer. Prioriter pipeline fra én enkelt plattform med webinarer, se-fester, demoer, konferanser og personlige arrangementer som konverterer.
Nouri
nouri.ai
Nouri.ai is the only event platform that builds a Community and facilitates networking! Gamify your event, ai-enabled connections, chat with attendees or staff.
Grip Events
grip.events
Grip is the AI-powered event platform built for business relationships. It helps event organizers like SXSW, RX and Clarion Events establish, maintain and track relationships between participants over multiple events.
Agorify
agorify.com
Agorify stands at the forefront of democratizing event technology, driven by our belief that high-quality, efficient event management solutions should be accessible and affordable. Our platform is a reflection of this commitment, offering a range of features designed for events of all sizes and budg...
Brella
brella.io
Brella is the leading event platform for in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. The world’s leading conferences and exhibitions trust Brella to power their events with relevant content, quality networking, and innovative revenue-generation opportunities. Brella’s meticulous analytics reporting, whic...
Fourwaves
fourwaves.com
Fourwaves is a conference management solution for researchers and event organizers. With Fourwaves you can easily manage any scientific event from virtual poster sessions to global conferences. Some features include: - Event website builder - Registrations and payments tools - Abstract management - ...
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud delivers the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end event technology and related services to power the creation and management of events. Manage the entire lifecycle of your events, no matter the location, format, size or length - from single sessions to always-on experiences. No...
inwink
inwink.com
inwink is the BtoB marketing SaaS platform that enables companies to showcase their brands and engage their audiences through: - in-person, online, and hybrid events ; - always-on online communities on dedicated websites ; - centralized, highly-secured data, strictly partitioned by customer. - a nat...
Canapii
canapii.com
Canapii’s award-winning event management platform is designed for organizations of all sizes to deliver unique and engaging in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. From online ticketing to on-site check-in to post event analytics, our digital tools and solutions allows you to streamline your entire e...
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with ev...
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events (formerly Socio) is an end-to-end event management platform powering immersive, intuitive, and inclusive virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Raise the bar with event apps, flexible registration, check-in and badge printing, lead retrieval, and live streaming technology. Webex Events ...
Orbiit
orbiit.ai
Orbiit er en AI-drevet matchmaking SaaS-plattform som driver kuraterte introduksjoner i stor skala. Organisasjoner kan sømløst invitere valgte målgrupper til å velge vanlige, personlig tilpassede 1:1-forbindelser eller gruppeforbindelser, og Orbiit håndterer all kommunikasjon, matching, planlegging,...
Zuddle
zuddl.com
Den enhetlige plattformen for arrangementer og webinarer. Forenkle arbeidsflytene dine ved å forene flere verktøy for eksepsjonelle deltakeropplevelser og innsikt.