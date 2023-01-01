Alternativer - Matecat
Murf AI
murf.ai
Gå fra tekst til tale med en allsidig AI-stemmegenerator. AI-aktivert, ekte menneskers stemmer. Lag voice-overs i studiokvalitet på få minutter. Bruk Murfs naturtro AI-stemmer for podcaster, videoer og alle dine profesjonelle presentasjoner.
memoQ
memoq.com
memoQ er en proprietær datamaskinassistert oversettelsesprogramvarepakke som kjører på Microsoft Windows-operativsystemer. Den er utviklet av det ungarske programvareselskapet memoQ Fordítástechnológiai Zrt. (memoQ Translation Technologies), tidligere Kilgray, en leverandør av programvare for overse...
XTM Cloud
xtm.cloud
Lokalisering og distribusjon av materiale på tvers av flere regioner er komplekst. Du trenger en oversettelsesløsning som er enkel, skalerbar og robust. XTM translation management system (TMS) vil hjelpe deg å levere innholdet ditt lokalisert til flere språk raskere og mer kostnadseffektivt.
Smartcat
smartcat.com
Alt-i-ett-plattform som forbinder bedrifter og oversettere til en strømlinjeformet innholdsleveringssløyfe
Crowdin
crowdin.com
Crowdins lokaliseringsadministrasjonsplattform er en teknologiløsning for teamet ditt. Oversett og oppdater innhold for ditt flerspråklige produkt med vår skyprogramvare.
Transifex
transifex.com
Integrer med Transifex for å administrere opprettelsen av flerspråklige nettsteder og appinnhold. Bestill oversettelser, se oversettelsesfremdrift og verktøy som TM.
Lokalise
lokalise.com
Lokaliseringsplattformen bygget for vekst. Nå ut til et helt nytt publikum av appbrukere, nettkjøpere, nettlesere og spillere ved å tilby lokale opplevelser på deres språk, uansett hvor i verden de er.
Unbabel
unbabel.com
Unbabel tilbyr flerspråklige oversettelsestjenester på mer enn 30 språk for å forbedre kundeserviceopplevelsene dine. Lær mer om våre språkdriftsløsninger!
Weglot
weglot.com
Den raskeste og enkleste måten å oversette nettstedet ditt og nå et bredere publikum!
Lingotek
lingotek.com
Lingotek, a member of the Straker Group, was established in 2006 and is located in Lehi, Utah. With the first cloud-based TMS platform, Lingotek has been integral in the technology revolution within the Localization and Translation industry. Acquired by Straker Translations in 2021, Lingotek is pois...
Redokun
redokun.com
Redokun is a cloud-based translation tool that can be used to translate various types of documents while preserving their layout and design. It's a simple solution that's easy to use and integrate (onboard your team in hours) and will allow you to lower the time and translation costs while increasin...
Bureau Works
bureauworks.com
Bureau Works is a cloud-based translation management system that transforms complex translation and localization management into simple and predictable activities. Our technology solves the problem of managing translations as a whole. From knowledge management to performance management and payment, ...
Wordfast
wordfast.com
Wordfast solutions are designed to help translators save time, money and effort by storing your translations in a translation memory database and retrieving that translated content automatically for future projects. Since 1999, Wordfast has been committed to providing the most user-friendly and affo...
Lingohub
lingohub.com
Stay in control of the project's localization - manage, coordinate and launch international products faster. Lingohub is an all-in-one localization solution where you can focus on tech goals, avoid manual work, test design across different languages, and simplify the localization process. Integrated...
TextUnited
textunited.com
TextUnited is an award-winning, cloud-based Translation Management System. Providing a collaborative translation environment, we deliver scalable, multilingual processes - facilitating omnichannel communication for companies across a multitude of industries around the globe. Combining cutting-edge m...
Language I/O
languageio.com
Language I/O ensures any customer service agent can talk to any customer on any channel in any language. Through the power of AI, your follow-the-sun model now supports every language under the sun, whether it is on chat, voice, or email. Our unique model ensures you have the best translation availa...
EasyTranslate
easytranslate.com
EasyTranslate offers translation management, access to translators or copywriters and generative AI - all on one centralised software. Manage and automate your translations in an efficient way. Find a large variety of no-code plugins that integrate directly into your CMS, PIM and other systems. More...
Phrase Localization Suite
phrase.com
The Phrase Localization Platform is a unique, AI-powered language platform that integrates translation, scoring, and automation tools in one place for businesses and language service providers. It offers scalability, a vendor-neutral approach, and advanced analytics for performance optimization. Rea...