LEADPYRAMID IS A FORERUNNER IN DATABASE SERVICES FOR MANY YEARS NOW. IT HAS BEEN A ONE-STOP SOLUTION FOR COMPANIES LOOKING FOR TARGET PROSPECTS FOR THEIR EMAIL & PHONE NUMBERS Leadpyramid is a one shop stop solution for all the database requirements. It’s a sales intelligence tool that helps an organisation to prospect their business further with verified leads. It’s an ideal solution for companies in identifying the right B2B clients for email marketing and telemarketing campaigns. Leadpyramid has the capacity to provide data for Information Technology (IT), Healthcare, Human resources, Marketing or any decision-maker list from any industry. The solution has helped numerous organizations in procuring and creating the right customised solution for their account focused marketing approach. LeadPyramid has been building a database that is verified in real-time and enables you to get the best of the database delivery accuracy.

Kategorier:

Business
Lead Mining Software

Nettside: leadpyramid.com

