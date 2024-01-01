Alternativer - Humanz
Impact
impact.com
Impact Partnership Cloud™ - verdens ledende partnerskapsautomatiseringsløsning oppdager, administrerer, beskytter, optimerer alle partnerskapskanaler for å oppnå ekte eksponentiell vekst.
LTK
shopltk.com
Handle det siste innen mote, hjem, skjønnhet, fitness fra LTK-påvirkere du stoler på. Arbeidsklær-ideer, gjestekjoler til bryllup, reiselook og mye mer.
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN er den beste influencer-markedsføringsprogramvaren for e-handelsmerker. Vår AI-drevne plattform inkluderer 32 millioner+ influencer suite, kampanjearbeidsrom, rapportering og analyser, betaling og produktoppfyllelse, full innholdsmediebibliotek og mer.
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
Programvare for administrasjon av partnerrelasjoner for å skalere alle programmer: tilknyttede selskaper, forhandlere, markedsføring og mer. Se hvorfor SaaS-selskaper vokser med PartnerStack PRM.
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole er et Hashtag Analytics og Social Media Analytics-selskap som leverer sanntidsdata med hashtag-sporing for Twitter, Instagram og Facebook.
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Oppdag hvordan Meltwater hjelper PR- og markedsføringsteam med å overvåke mediedekning på tvers av både nyheter og sosiale medier og forbedre merkevarestyringen.
BrandChamp
brandchamp.io
Blomstrende merkevarer bygges med ambassadører. Alt-i-ett programvare for merkeambassadøradministrasjon som integreres med Shopify, Amazon og WooCommerce.
Affable.ai
affable.ai
Influencer Marketing Platform Affable lar globale merkevarer, byråer og D2C e-handelsmerker finne påvirkere, administrere kampanjer og måle avkastning på en enkel måte! Verifiserte Influencers. 100+ kunder.
Perpetua
perpetua.io
Vekstinfrastruktur for e-handel. Bli med tusenvis av bedrifter som bruker Perpetuas medieutførelse og etterretningsprogramvare for detaljhandel for å lønnsomt skalere vekst på Amazon, Walmart, Instacart og andre markedsplasser.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Optimaliser den digitale kundereisen. Emplifis enhetlige plattform med programvare for kundeopplevelse og programvare for administrasjon av sosiale medier lukker CX-gapet.
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
Alt-i-ett-løsning for å styrke din influencer-markedsføring. Administrer hele livssyklusen til dine influencer-markedsføringskampanjer.
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr er rekordsystemet for datadrevet influencer-markedsføring som markedsførere bruker for å investere i de riktige strategiene, strømlinjeforme kampanjer og skalere programmer.
Skeepers
octoly.com
Den ledende Influencer Marketing Platform Octoly hjelper merkevarer med å øke sin synlighet, bygge tillit og øke salget ved å koble sammen kontrollerte mikro-påvirkere og forbrukere i stor skala. Merkevarer utnytter vårt kuraterte fellesskap til å lage innlegg på sosiale medier og e-handelsanmeldel...
StarNgage
starngage.com
Hos StarNgage tror vi at sosialt distribuert visuelt innhold er fremtiden for annonsering. Det skjer nå på Instagram og vi ønsker å hjelpe merkevarer i dette eventyret og vinne på Instagram. Denne plattformen lar merkevarer måle sin Instagram-markedsføringsinnsats og engasjere påvirkere til å lage i...
MagicLinks
magiclinks.com
MagicLinks er en prisvinnende Influencer Marketing Platform og Certified B Corporation som driver sosial handel med skapere og verdens ledende forbrukermerker. MagicLinks’ proprietære teknologi, Match Intelligence™, gir strategisk skapermatching for merkevarer som ønsker å øke bevissthet, engasjemen...
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero er den kraftige programvaren for affiliate, influencer og henvisningsmarkedsføring, alt i ett. GrowthHero starter på bare $49 pm, og skalerer med deg! Fullt fleksible verktøy for din suksess: - Hvitmerket partnerportal, helt tilpass ingen kode nødvendig - Del tilpassbare sporings-URLer og...
Influence.co
influence.co
Alt du trenger for å lage det som skaper. Bli med i det første profesjonelle nettverket designet for influencere og skapere. Opprett profilen din i dag for å tjene penger, lære av hverandre og møte mennesker gjennom fellesskap.
Taggbox
taggbox.com
#1 Brukergenerert innholdsplattform for å lage og publisere UGC-kampanjer på tvers av ulike markedsføringsberøringspunkter. Den perfekte UGC-plattformen for å øke merkevaretillit, bevissthet, brukerengasjement og salg med suksess.
Fohr
fohr.co
Fohr er et av de beste influencer-markedsføringsselskapene som kobler de riktige influencerne og merkevareambassadørene til toppmerkene. Besøk vår nettside i dag.
#paid
hashtagpaid.com
Hashtag Betalt – Bli matchet med skapere, lanser kampanjer og kjør hviteliste for skapere – på én plattform. Influencer-markedsføring er nå trygg, enkel og rask.
Audiense
audiense.com
Alt du trenger for å forstå publikum og få bedre markedsføringsresultater, sosiale medier-resultater, influencer-resultater, mediestrategier, vekststrategier eller avkastning på annonseutgifter. Sett forbrukersegmentering og kulturell innsikt i sentrum av strategien din, og gi teamene dine mulighet...
Upfluence
upfluence.com
Øk salg gjennom Creator Marketing. Influencer-markedsføring, tilknyttede programmer, skaperadministrasjon, brukergenerert innhold, merkevareambassadører: bygg verdifulle partnerskap for å utvide virksomheten din.
Social Native
socialnative.com
All-in-one UGC platform & influencer solution to power branded content. Create, source, and optimize user-generated content and social content.
Socialfaim
socialfaim.com
Socialfaim is an AI Powered Influencer Marketing and creator management platform. We offer best services and help brands to identify influencers based on reach, demographics and audience across social media platforms. Our AI powered tool help you to connect with best influencers who are authenticall...
Sauce Social Commerce
addsauce.com
Sauce turns your Instagram & TikTok into captivating shopping experiences, unlocks your brand's potential to foster communities through User Generated Content and amplifies sales through Influencer Partnerships.
SARAL
getsaral.com
SARAL is your simple & effective influencer marketing platform built for ecommerce brands. Find untapped influencers, automate outreach, manage relationships, track performance, and send payments - all under one roof! Get the free trial and test it yourself!
Rizer Social
rizersocial.io
The Rizer platform is a cloud-based software used by brands and advertisers. Rizer Social positions as a performance marketing and business intelligence tool which is a completely different category than other platforms that are more focused on transactional marketplaces. Our solution mitigates risk...
Promoty
promoty.io
Promoty is an influencer relationship marketing tool that helps brands and agencies to find the right creators, manage influencer relationships, and save time on influencer marketing.
Primetag
primetag.com
Primetag is a powerful Influencer Marketing software built to make the complex things easy, and the hard things possible.
LinkPizza
linkpizza.com
Linkpizza is a influencer marketing platform which allows advertisers to search, find and connect with influencers and to manage influencer campaigns on its platform. Linkpizza has over 3,500 influencers connected on its network and is primarily focussed on the Dutch market
LeaLi
leali.io
The innovative platform for exploring the world of creative collaborations. Immerse yourself in a dynamic community where extraordinary minds converge to shape the future of art, design, fashion, and beyond. Unleash your artistic potential, connect with like-minded visionaries, and embark on transfo...
joinbrands
joinbrands.com
JoinBrands is an influencer and user-generated content (UGC) marketplace where you can quickly connect your brand with thousands of content creators and TikTok influencers to promote your products and services.
IQFluence
iqfluence.io
QFluence is an AI-powered influence marketing platform that's changing the way brands and marketing agencies connect with their audiences. Our platform uses AI to make influence marketing more personalized and effective. We help businesses find the right influencers and create campaigns tailored to ...
inzpire.me
inzpire.me
inzpire.me is the platform for full-funnel influencer marketing. Discover creators, build relationships, access verified data, and measure ROI.
Influentials
influentials.com
We are a European end-to-end marketing platform that lets brands work with influencers. We take care of all the heavy lifting and enables you to focus on running successful campaigns that grow your business.
Influencer Searcher
influencersearcher.com
Influencer Searcher is a tool used to identify influencers based on the nature of their content (e.g. fashion, gaming, mom) and give insights into their audience. The tool also helps you keep track and manage influencer campaigns by grouping together influencers you're working with on a certain camp...
influData
infludata.com
influData enables the in-depth search and analysis of over 20 million influencers and their audiences on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and YouTube Shorts, coupled with a comprehensive and customizable campaign management with tracking, reporting and social listening features. The tool has already prov...
HOLLYFY
hollyfy.com
AI matchmaking platform for advertisers & content creators to transact on influencer marketing, sponsorships, product placement & branded entertainment. Make offers, send proposals, start/complete transactions, and grow your business.
Drope.me
drope.me
Drope.me is an influencer marketing platform that connects gaming companies, micro streamers, and their communities. We empower gaming publishers and developers to engage with streamers in performance marketing campaigns. At the same time, Drope.me helps micro streamers to start monetizing their act...
CreatorsJet
creatorsjet.com
CreatorsJet is a pioneering all-in-one platform empowering content creators, and agencies with seamless solutions, from quick Jet Kit creation to multi-platform social connectivity and real-time stat... Show More sharing, facilitating effortless brand collaborations.
CreatorDB
creatordb.app
CreatorDB is an influencer marketing platform enabling users to discover influencers, analyze markets, and track campaigns, boasting over 3 million influencers, 130+ filters, 500+ topics, and almost 9000 niches. CreatorDB gives users granular access to influencer marketing and aims to enable them to...
Creable
creable.com
Creable is a price-efficient, all-in-one Influencer Marketing Platform that streamlines the entire Influencer Marketing process. From finding and analyzing the perfect influencers, communicating with them, to managing campaigns, tracking post performance, and automating reporting. With the industry'...
Brinfer
brinfer.com
With a large base of influencers, Brinfer allows brands and agencies to discover the most suitable content creators for their business. They are able to find the most influential content creators in different categories, via advanced search and filters, and get a unique analysis with a score based o...
Boksi.com
boksi.com
Influencer marketing campaigns. Custom brand photos and videos with full usage rights. Over 10,000 amazing creators. All on one easy-to-use platform.
atisfyreach
atisfyreach.com
First ever real-time data driven influencer economy AtisfyReach offers self-serve end-to-end influencer marketing technology that delivers high ROI and omnichannel scale effortlessly. AtisfyReach is influencer marketing redefined. This machine learning, AI-driven platform puts a new spin on influenc...
Ampifi.io
ampifi.io
Ampifi allows small and medium-sized businesses to recruit influencers, track their posts, and report on results.
Aggero Software
aggero.io
Aggero analyzes thousands of hours of video content for you from all major social media platforms. It uses AI technology to extract unique and relevant video insights such as audience sentiment data, engagement rate, and top moments for brand or product mentions in both video and text. As a social l...
Woomio
home.woomio.com
Woomio helps marketers and agencies excel in influencer marketing by providing the tools necessary to discover influencers, predict campaigns and measure ROI
Wednesday.app
wednesday.app
Wednesday.app is an innovative influencer marketing platform designed to empower small businesses, startups, and solo entrepreneurs. It provides a user-friendly platform for influencer and affiliate marketing, designed to meet the evolving needs of growing businesses. It aims to be an accessible and...
Phlanx.com
phlanx.com
Phlanx is a marketing platform to contact influencers, work with brands, create contracts and measure engagement.
Ninja Influence
ninjainfluence.com
Ninja Influence is an Influencer Marketing Solution tool that allows users to have total control of their strategies and communications with influencers. The app is designed especially for e-commerce shops to connect their store and start streamlining influencer sales & track ROI and revenue based o...
Modash
modash.io
The only influencer tool for companies that prioritize growth. A global influencer search engine with target audience data and monitoring for growing B2C businesses.
Kolsquare
kolsquare.com
Kolsquare’s Influencer Marketing Platform combines the latest data and tech in a simple UX/UI, enabling brands to hit next-level awareness and drive serious ROI.
Keymailer
keymailer.co
The world's largest game influencer marketing platform, with creators, software and service all in one portal. Engage creators globally through organic incentivized review campaigns, cost-effective performance marketing campaigns, sponsored content campaigns and more. Thousands of publishers and bra...
Influential
influential.co
Optimizing the smartest AI-powered data, Influential precisely matches brands to influencers to reach new audiences for unmatchable measurable results.
Influence4You
influence4you.com
The influence marketing platform with more than 160,000 subscribed influencers and access to 100 million profiles. Micro-influencers are 3 times more engaging than celebrities. Take advantage of their authenticity, discover some great profiles and manage your campaigns with them efficiently via the ...
impulze.ai
impulze.ai
Impulze.ai is an influencer marketing platform tailored to meet the needs of agencies and brands, empowering them to manage their influencer discovery, campaign management and reporting with data driven decisions and inputs
Embold
embold.co
Embold er Canadas go-to influencer-markedsføringsplattform, som forbinder merkevarer med 9000+ lokale mikro-påvirkere. Forenkle kampanjeadministrasjon, innholdsgjennomgang og influencer-utbetalinger. Dra nytte av våre skreddersydde løsninger, inkludert administrerte kampanjer, CampaignPlus og hvitel...
Campaygn
campaygn.com
CAMPAYGN er en Influencer Marketing datadrevet programvareløsning som optimaliserer arbeidsflyten og strategiene for influencermarkedsføring. Vi er dedikert til store og mellomstore selskaper og grupper. På hvert stadium av influencer-markedsføring har vi løsninger for deg: ◾ Identifiser og oppdag k...
Atisfyre
atisfyre.com
Atisfyre er en AI-drevet omfattende influencer-plattform som gjør det mulig for millioner av influencere å koble seg til globale merkevarer for kraftige samarbeid. Og enda bedre - Atisfyre er helt GRATIS for influencere. Atisfyre ble født fra vår lidenskap for å revolusjonere og ha en positiv innvir...