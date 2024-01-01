Alternativer - Holistics
Tableau
tableau.com
Tableau (fransk for 'lite bord' bokstavelig talt, også brukt til å bety 'bilde'; pl. tablåer eller, sjelden, tablåer) kan referere til:
Looker
looker.com
Looker er en business intelligence-programvare og big data-analyseplattform som hjelper deg med å utforske, analysere og dele sanntids forretningsanalyse enkelt.
Deepnote
deepnote.com
Administrerte notatbøker for dataforskere og forskere.
Zoho Analytics
zoho.com
Business Intelligence og Analytics-programvare. Zoho Analytics er en selvbetjent BI- og dataanalyseprogramvare som lar deg analysere dataene dine visuelt, lage fantastiske datavisualiseringer og oppdage skjulte innsikter på få minutter.
Grow
grow.com
Business intelligence-programvare som frigjør innsikten du sårt trenger for å gi vekst og transformere virksomheten din.
Metabase
metabase.com
Den raskeste og enkleste måten å dele data og analyser på i bedriften din. En åpen kildekode Business Intelligence-server du kan installere på 5 minutter som kobles til MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB og mer! Alle kan bruke den til å bygge diagrammer, dashbord og nattlige e-postrapporter.
Sisense
sisense.com
Business Intelligence-programvare fra Sisense, bransjelederen innen BI for komplekse data – enkelt klargjør, analyser og utforsk voksende data fra flere kilder.
Domo
domo.com
Domo, Inc. er et skyprogramvareselskap basert i American Fork, Utah, USA. Den spesialiserer seg på business intelligence-verktøy og datavisualisering.
Mode Analytics
mode.com
Mode er en samarbeidende dataplattform som kombinerer SQL, R, Python og visuell analyse på ett sted. Koble til, analyser og del raskere.
Klipfolio
klipfolio.com
Klipfolio er en online dashbordplattform for å bygge kraftige sanntids forretningsdashbord for teamet ditt eller kundene dine.
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
End-to-end SaaS Analytics. HockeyStack er et SaaS-analyseverktøy som forener markedsførings-, produkt-, inntekts- og salgsdata for å avdekke skjult innsikt, for eksempel LTV for en kampanje, eller churn rate for hver markedsføringskanal. Ingen oppsett. Ingen kode. PRØV GRATIS
Cube
cubeanywhere.com
Innsikten du trenger for å administrere virksomheten din! Med sanntids prosjektkostnader, tid og utgifter er det en lek å administrere prosjektene, oppgavene og kundene dine. Få rike interaktive diagrammer på teammedlems-, prosjekt-, klient- og selskapsnivå. Vi vet at virksomheten din ikke starter e...
Chartio
chartio.com
Chartios skybaserte forretningsintelligens- og analyseløsning gjør det mulig for alle å analysere dataene sine fra sine forretningsapplikasjoner.
MicroStrategy
microstrategy.com
MicroStrategys forretningsanalyse- og mobilitetsplattform hjelper bedrifter med å bygge og distribuere analyse- og mobilitetsapper for å transformere virksomheten deres.
Hex
hex.tech
Hex er en moderne dataplattform for datavitenskap og analyse. Samarbeidende notatbøker, vakre dataapper og sikkerhet i bedriftsklasse.
Mineo
mineo.app
Konverter Python Notebooks til dataapper. Mineo er plattformen for å utforske dataene dine, bygge og distribuere dataapper basert på Python superladede bærbare PC-er.
Alteryx
alteryx.com
Alteryx leverer den ledende Analytics Cloud Platform. Vi gjør det mulig for alle å oppdage effektfull innsikt med AI-drevet analyseautomatisering.
GoodData
gooddata.com
GoodData er en innebygd BI- og analyseplattform som gir rask, pålitelig og brukervennlig analyse. Bygget for alle dine forretningsbrukere i tankene.
MachEye
macheye.com
MachEye’s augmented analytics platform transforms the way organizations integrate their data, decisions, and operations. While current business intelligence platforms only answer “what” questions on data, MachEye helps users answer “what, why, and how” scenarios for everyone at an organization. Deci...
Caplena
caplena.com
Have you ever spent countless hours tediously sifting through huge piles of customer feedback? Caplena.com uses Augmented Intelligence to drastically reduce the amount of time it takes to analyze large amounts of free text from reviews or responses to open-ended questions. Within minutes Caplena ide...
Planr
planr.com
Planr is an Enterprise SAAS solution using advanced AI to predict revenue and sales performance exposing hidden blockers to power you and your team to accelerate sales growth. Planr gives you instant access to an unbiased, intelligent view of predicted revenue against future targets, with 96% accura...
Ikigai
ikigailabs.io
Ikigai's operational BI platform transforms the way businesses make tactical decisions. Business-user-friendly UI/UX enables anyone to infuse and prepare data and run robust AI-powered analyses to achieve their business goals. DeepMatch stitches together even the most disparate datasets in minutes w...
Epsilon3
epsilon3.io
Epsilon3’s software platform manages complex operational procedures, saving operators time and reducing errors. It supports the entire life cycle of a project from integration and testing through live operations. -Interactive real-time synchronized procedures for multiple programs/missions -Embedded...
panintelligence
panintelligence.com
Flexible embedded analytics for SaaS. Reducing complexity, accelerating your roadmap and future proofing your SaaS solution Our analytical software (pi) embeds into your existing data stack, reducing technical debt and giving your customers a more immersive data experience. pi has been built to be l...
Bold BI
boldbi.com
Turn your customers into success stories with built-in analytics. Bold BI by Syncfusion lets you embed high-grade BI and analytics into your applications. It's a complete business intelligence solution that allows anyone to create beautiful, cutting-edge dashboards. It comes with a complete data int...
CorralData
corraldata.com
At Corral Data, we're on a mission to transform how organizations use data. We enable organizations to effortlessly use AI to connect, analyze, and collaborate on their company data. What is CorralData? CorralData is a full-service, AI-powered analytics platform that radically simplifies centralizin...
Targit
targit.com
At TARGIT, we bring expertise to key verticals to help our customers make data-driven decisions. We drive lasting value with business intelligence (BI) and analytics solutions that support your unique goals and the processes that power your day-to-day operations. Experience love at first sight with ...
ConverSight
conversight.ai
ConverSight is a Contextual Decision Intelligence Platform, built based on its patented Augmented Conversational AI and Analytics techniques. ConverSight's AI assistant, Athena, delivers business insights by connecting to customer’s data and generating insights & recommendations using machine learni...
PopSQL
popsql.com
PopSQL is the evolution of legacy SQL editors like DataGrip, DBeaver, Postico. We provide a beautiful, modern SQL editor for data focused teams looking to save time, improve data accuracy, onboard new hires faster, and deliver insights to the business fast. With PopSQL, users can easily understand t...
ClicData
clicdata.com
ClicData is a leading end-to-end data analytics platform designed to empower decision-makers and analysts to achieve true performance and reveal insights based on reliable, up-to-date, and unified data. Get value from ClicData in days with our easy-to-use yet very powerful cloud-based platform that ...
Bold Reports
boldreports.com
Business reporting doesn’t have to burden an IT team or a budget. Bolds Reports by Syncfusion transforms both the way an organization presents its data and the experience its stakeholders have along the way. With Bold Reports’ on-premises solution, embedded reporting tools, and report viewer SDK, a ...
Discern
discern.io
B2B companies leverage many of the same technology platforms and want to track the same metrics... so why are business intelligence builds entirely customized? This translates to millions of dollars wasted on additional tooling and headcount and several months or years of platform design. Discern is...
DataGPT
datagpt.com
DataGPT is the world's first conversational AI analyst enabling users to ask any questions about their data in natural language and receive complete answers within seconds. DataGPT is fully autonomous chatbot with memory, capable of answering complex questions like
Easy Insight
easy-insight.com
Easy Insight provides affordable, easy to use SaaS business intelligence. Instant connections to other popular SaaS products such as Basecamp, Zendesk, and Salesforce come with prebuilt dashboards to get you up and running with immediate results. A simple report builder helps you quickly adjust or c...
Luzmo
luzmo.com
Luzmo (formerly Cumul.io) is an embedded analytics platform, purpose-built for SaaS companies. It brings complex data to life with beautiful, easy-to-use dashboards, embedded seamlessly in any SaaS or web platform. With Luzmo, product teams can add impactful insights to their SaaS product in days, n...
Savant Labs
savantlabs.io
Savant is a cloud-native no-code platform to automate end-to-end analytic processes via drag-and-drop workflows. It provides analysts 100s of point-and-click connectors to access data from business applications, spreadsheets, and data platforms, drag-and-drop widgets to clean, prep, blend, transform...
Knowi
knowi.com
Knowi is a modern business intelligence platform purpose-built for today's modern data enabling enterprises of all sizes to dramatically shorten the distance from raw data to foresight to action. With native integration to virtually any data source, including NoSQL, SQL, RDBMS, file-based and API’s,...
Lightdash
lightdash.com
Lightdash is the fastest way for data teams to deliver insights and enable true self-serve data access to the rest of their company. Analysts create metrics and make them available to end-users to query, no SQL needed. Lightdash is used and trusted by companies of all sizes, from start ups to intern...
datapine
datapine.com
datapine is an all-in-one Business Intelligence software that empowers everyone to explore, visualize, monitor and share their data like never before!
Toucan
jointoucan.com
Toucan is a customer-facing analytics platform that empowers companies to drive engagement with data storytelling. With the best customizable end-user experience across any device, over 4 million Toucan stories are viewed each year. Toucan's no-code, cloud-based platform cuts development costs and t...
Incorta
incorta.com
Incorta’s open data delivery platform simplifies access to data from multiple, complex enterprise systems to unlock the full value of organizational data, making it readily available for analysis. Backed by GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta empo...
Phocas Software
phocassoftware.com
Need to feel good about your data? If your business needs to move faster with more certainty, Phocas can help. We have an all-in-one business planning and analytics platform for companywide use. A single governed source of truth fed directly from your ERP, accounting, and other systems. Phocas solve...
Explo
explo.co
Explo provides a powerful embedded dashboard and reporting solution. Securely share customizable product analytics, project reports, and KPIs with each of your customers all while seamlessly matching your product's design. Give your users the power to explore their data on their on by editing dashbo...
Sigma
sigmacomputing.com
Sigma is an award-winning modern business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform purpose-built for the cloud. With Sigma, anyone can use the spreadsheet functions and formulas they already know to explore live data at cloud scale, down to the lowest grain of detail. Our familiar spreadsheet-like i...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysi...
Mediafly
mediafly.com
B2Bs første og eneste stopp for inntektsaktivering Alt teamet ditt trenger for å engasjere kjøpere, forberede selgere, kvantifisere verdi og kontinuerlig optimalisere ytelsen. Én modulbasert plattform – gir forutsigbar inntektsvekst i stor skala.
Usermaven
usermaven.com
Nettsted og produktanalyse gjort riktig – endelig! Usermavens Spotless™-sporing fanger opp alle hendelser automatisk, fjerner avhengigheten av utviklere og gjør det til det enkleste analyseverktøyet for markedsførere og produktfolk.
Altair One
altairone.com
Altair One™ tilbyr dynamisk, samarbeidende tilgang til simulerings- og dataanalyseteknologi og skalerbare HPC- og skyressurser, alt på ett sted.