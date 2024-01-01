Alternativer - Fohr
Impact
impact.com
Impact Partnership Cloud™ - verdens ledende partnerskapsautomatiseringsløsning oppdager, administrerer, beskytter, optimerer alle partnerskapskanaler for å oppnå ekte eksponentiell vekst.
LTK
shopltk.com
Handle det siste innen mote, hjem, skjønnhet, fitness fra LTK-påvirkere du stoler på. Arbeidsklær-ideer, gjestekjoler til bryllup, reiselook og mye mer.
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN er den beste influencer-markedsføringsprogramvaren for e-handelsmerker. Vår AI-drevne plattform inkluderer 32 millioner+ influencer suite, kampanjearbeidsrom, rapportering og analyser, betaling og produktoppfyllelse, full innholdsmediebibliotek og mer.
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
Programvare for administrasjon av partnerrelasjoner for å skalere alle programmer: tilknyttede selskaper, forhandlere, markedsføring og mer. Se hvorfor SaaS-selskaper vokser med PartnerStack PRM.
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole er et Hashtag Analytics og Social Media Analytics-selskap som leverer sanntidsdata med hashtag-sporing for Twitter, Instagram og Facebook.
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Oppdag hvordan Meltwater hjelper PR- og markedsføringsteam med å overvåke mediedekning på tvers av både nyheter og sosiale medier og forbedre merkevarestyringen.
Affable.ai
affable.ai
Influencer Marketing Platform Affable lar globale merkevarer, byråer og D2C e-handelsmerker finne påvirkere, administrere kampanjer og måle avkastning på en enkel måte! Verifiserte Influencers. 100+ kunder.
Perpetua
perpetua.io
Vekstinfrastruktur for e-handel. Bli med tusenvis av bedrifter som bruker Perpetuas medieutførelse og etterretningsprogramvare for detaljhandel for å lønnsomt skalere vekst på Amazon, Walmart, Instacart og andre markedsplasser.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Optimaliser den digitale kundereisen. Emplifis enhetlige plattform med programvare for kundeopplevelse og programvare for administrasjon av sosiale medier lukker CX-gapet.
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
Alt-i-ett-løsning for å styrke din influencer-markedsføring. Administrer hele livssyklusen til dine influencer-markedsføringskampanjer.
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr er rekordsystemet for datadrevet influencer-markedsføring som markedsførere bruker for å investere i de riktige strategiene, strømlinjeforme kampanjer og skalere programmer.
Skeepers
octoly.com
Den ledende Influencer Marketing Platform Octoly hjelper merkevarer med å øke sin synlighet, bygge tillit og øke salget ved å koble sammen kontrollerte mikro-påvirkere og forbrukere i stor skala. Merkevarer utnytter vårt kuraterte fellesskap til å lage innlegg på sosiale medier og e-handelsanmeldel...
StarNgage
starngage.com
Hos StarNgage tror vi at sosialt distribuert visuelt innhold er fremtiden for annonsering. Det skjer nå på Instagram og vi ønsker å hjelpe merkevarer i dette eventyret og vinne på Instagram. Denne plattformen lar merkevarer måle sin Instagram-markedsføringsinnsats og engasjere påvirkere til å lage i...
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero er den kraftige programvaren for affiliate, influencer og henvisningsmarkedsføring, alt i ett. GrowthHero starter på bare $49 pm, og skalerer med deg! Fullt fleksible verktøy for din suksess: - Hvitmerket partnerportal, helt tilpass ingen kode nødvendig - Del tilpassbare sporings-URLer og...
Influence.co
influence.co
Alt du trenger for å lage det som skaper. Bli med i det første profesjonelle nettverket designet for influencere og skapere. Opprett profilen din i dag for å tjene penger, lære av hverandre og møte mennesker gjennom fellesskap.
Taggbox
taggbox.com
#1 Brukergenerert innholdsplattform for å lage og publisere UGC-kampanjer på tvers av ulike markedsføringsberøringspunkter. Den perfekte UGC-plattformen for å øke merkevaretillit, bevissthet, brukerengasjement og salg med suksess.
#paid
hashtagpaid.com
Hashtag Betalt – Bli matchet med skapere, lanser kampanjer og kjør hviteliste for skapere – på én plattform. Influencer-markedsføring er nå trygg, enkel og rask.
Audiense
audiense.com
Alt du trenger for å forstå publikum og få bedre markedsføringsresultater, sosiale medier-resultater, influencer-resultater, mediestrategier, vekststrategier eller avkastning på annonseutgifter. Sett forbrukersegmentering og kulturell innsikt i sentrum av strategien din, og gi teamene dine mulighet...
Upfluence
upfluence.com
Øk salg gjennom Creator Marketing. Influencer-markedsføring, tilknyttede programmer, skaperadministrasjon, brukergenerert innhold, merkevareambassadører: bygg verdifulle partnerskap for å utvide virksomheten din.
BrandBacker
brandbacker.com
BrandBacker is a fast growing blogger, vlogger and influencer network that connects brands who want to get exposure on blogs and social networks to over 10,000 bloggers and influencers looking for opportunities.
OkFans
okfans.com
Okfans is a subscription websites where content creators such as: YouTubers, fitness trainers, models, content creators, public figures and adult content creators can make money by starting their subscription business, in order to monetize their profession. Fans can pay for content (photos and video...
Node App
node-app.com
Node is a private platform that allows businesses to have their products sampled and promoted by hundreds of vetted influencers. Over 1000 brands across North America use Node to post products and services that are matched with content creators in their niche. In addition to social media posts, busi...
Publicfast
publicfast.com
Publicfast is an online platform that helps brands and businesses find, connect to, and collaborate with real influencers in the six most popular social media networks. We help agencies spend less time finding appropriate creators and launching effective data-driven campaigns.
Onalytica Influencers
onalytica.com
Founded in 2009, Onalytica specialises in providing Influencer Relationship Management software and supporting professional services to help brands scale 1-to-1 Influencer Relationship Management results. We work with Marketing, Communication, Digital & PR professionals to help configure bespoke inf...
Onalytica Brands
onalytica.com
Founded in 2009, Onalytica specialises in providing Influencer Relationship Management software and supporting professional services to help brands scale 1-to-1 Influencer Relationship Management results. We work with Marketing, Communication, Digital & PR professionals to help configure bespoke inf...
Word on The Block
wordontheblock.com
Word on the Block is the easiest, most efficient way to access the influencer marketing world. Just tell us exactly who your target influencer is and we start immediately optimizing to find the perfect group of creators to match your brand.
NeoReach
neoreach.com
NeoReach is a tech-enabled influencer marketing agency and software solution who manages world-class influencer campaigns for leading brands and global Fortune 500s. They offer the best-in-class influencer search, management, and tracking with enterprise-grade analytics that make it easy to build in...
galleri5
galleri5.com
galleri5 helps brands supercharge their creator workflows. galleri5's industry leading suite of solutions across analytics, marketing and commerce are trusted by brands such as H&M, MANGO, Nautica, Myntra enabling tens of thousands of creators to monetize their talent over the years.
Avalan
avalan.io
Avalan is all-in-one solution to scale your influencer marketing. Effortlessly find great influencers, analyse them, review your competitors' influencer strategy and automate campaigns to drive more sales. Scale 10x faster than if you had to do it manually.
Smartfluence
smartfluence.io
Smartfluence is the leading influencer marketing discovery and management platform that algorithmically connects brands and advertisers with social media influencers using machine learning and artificial intelligence. Trusted by hundreds of brands, Smartfluence scales influencer marketing programs a...
Sideqik
sideqik.com
Sideqik is a technology solution that helps marketers face the future. Our all-in-one influencer marketing automation platform helps brands discover and activate the right influencers. Then we help our customers quantify their campaigns with end-to-end measurement. Sideqik’s customers — which includ...
Vamp
vamp.com
Vamp is a global influencer marketing and content creation platform. It connects brands like Adobe, Estée Lauder and Nestlé to its vetted community of creators, for beautifully effective campaigns. A trusted Business Partner of Facebook, Creative Marketing Partner of TikTok and Creative Partner of Y...
ProductWind
productwind.com
ProductWind is the first influencer marketing platform hyper-focused on helping brands launch products and drive sales on Amazon, Walmart and other online retailers.
Lolly
lolly.com
Lolly.com is a unified Influencer Marketing solution, powering Brands to maximize their brand presence using creators on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.
InfluencerMarketing.Ai
influencermarketing.ai
IMAI is a comprehensive influencer marketing platform for brands, agencies, online stores and more. Discover, analyze, and measure over 300 million influencers with powerful search filters. IMAI also offers a dedicated campaign reporting dashboard. With IMAI you can streamline your entire workflow f...
Lumanu
lumanu.com
Automate payments to your creative talent with Lumanu, the payment platform built for the creator economy. Lumanu saves marketing and finance teams 100s of hours every month by streamlining the entire payment process: - Pay creative talent anywhere in world w/ same day payments Integrates with all m...
Creatable
creatable.io
Creatable is the influencer marketing platform for ecommerce, where brands run campaigns that leverage creators (influencers & store associates) to generate authentic product content. The content is shared with creator audiences on social, indexed by Google and drives new organic engagement and sale...
Qoruz
qoruz.com
Qoruz is a creator network that helps brands find, communicate, and collaborate with creators. Qoruz Platform offers Brands the ability to: 🔍 Discover the RIGHT Influencer for the job (from 7.5 Million Creators!) 💬 Chat and Engage directly (No Middlemen!) 💰 Launch your Campaigns and Pay transpare...
Viplink AI
viplink.ai
The Content Collaboration Platform. Reach 10x more your target audience, with our AI brands can streamline content collaboration super fast reaching millions of views with hundreds of videos.
Glewee
glewee.com
Glewee is the easiest and fastest all-in-one influencer marketing network changing the way brands and agencies do influencer marketing trusted by over 2,500 brands & agencies as well as 10,000+ creators & influencers. Glewee allows brands and agencies the ability to launch, manage, track, and scale ...
Lefty
lefty.io
Lefty is an end-to end influencer marketing platform built for the leading lifestyle brands. Lefty helps brands & agencies manage top-performing influencer programs: talent discovery & qualification, relationship management, automated campaign reporting, performance measurement and competitive bench...
MagicLinks
magiclinks.com
MagicLinks is an award-winning Influencer Marketing Platform and Certified B Corporation powering social commerce with Creators and the world’s leading consumer brands. MagicLinks’ proprietary technology, Match Intelligence™, provides strategic Creator matching for Brands looking to drive awareness,...
Julius
juliusworks.com
Julius is an influencer-marketing platform offering scalable full-funnel solutions driven by data. Its proprietary technology serves enterprise clients’ unique needs in identifying, activating and accurately measuring and gaining the best value on their campaigns. The company has attracted global cl...
trendHERO
trendhero.io
trendHERO is an advanced influencer marketing platform for Instagram. Main purposes: - Influencers search and discovery - Fake followers and likes detection - Account audit - Growth tracking - Audience analysis (geo and interests stats) - Competitors monitoring - Ads database - Influencer Outreach -...
Popular Pays
popularpays.com
Popular Pays is your all-in-one influencer marketing and visual content creation platform for brands of all sizes. Designed to make collaboration easy and intuitive, Popular Pays enables you to scale your content creation efforts and launch marketing campaigns that drive business impact, without jug...
Aspire
aspire.io
Aspire is the influencer marketing platform empowering eCommerce brands to build and cultivate influential communities of influencers, ambassadors, affiliates, customers, and more. Brands using Aspire can discover authentic partners, streamline relationships, scale their programs, and measure true b...
Influencity
influencity.com
Influencity is an AI-powered Influencer Marketing solution that allows for complete Influencer Relationship Management on a single platform. Our technology stack includes 60+ features that help companies large and small customize their workflows and successfully execute end-to-end influencer campaig...
Tribe Dynamics
tribedynamics.com
Tribe Dynamics offers advanced influencer marketing analytics and solutions for iconic lifestyle brands. Our influencer marketing analytics platform allows you to get the full picture of your brand’s earned media program. We help you: - Gain full visibility into all of the most important influencer ...
SocialBook
socialbook.io
Finding influencers who can increase sales and deliver results is the main goal of any brand! Don’t hire influencers that have no influence, use SocialBook. SocialBook is an extremely powerful, end-to-end influencer marketing management software tool. With SocialBook you can do the following: 1) Sea...
inBeat
inbeat.co
Search and find TikTok and Instagram influencers in our spam-checked influencer database. Use our tools to search, vet and track your influencer marketing campaigns.
Afluencer
afluencer.com
Meet Influencers, Micro-Influencers and Creators here! For posts and reels on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. • Well introduce you to new partners who will create user-generated content (UGC) for you and also post it on their social media channels. • You can register with us (for free!) to setup your...
CreatorIQ
creatoriq.com
CreatorIQ is the most trusted influencer marketing platform for organizations looking to advance their creator marketing. Its enterprise-grade technology and industry-leading intelligence facilitates scaled creator discovery, streamlined workflows and robust reporting, while ensuring compliance and ...
Captiv8
captiv8.io
Captiv8 is the largest AI-Powered Branded Content Platform, connecting brands to digital influencers and creators to tell powerful stories. Marketers leverage the platform to discover influencers, create buzz-worthy content, manage their campaigns, and measure results. At the core of the platform is...
Phyllo
getphyllo.com
Phyllo is a data gateway to access creator data directly from the source platforms. Phyllo builds the underlying infrastructure that connects with every creator platform, maintains a live data feed to the systems these platforms use to manage creators' data and provides a normalized data set so that...
Storyclash
storyclash.com
Storyclash er Influencer Marketing Platform som bruker en unik AI-drevet innholdsteknologi for å hjelpe merkevarer og byråer med å skalere skaperprogrammene sine. Oppdag autentiske skapere, mål effekten av kampanjene dine og administrer alle dataene dine på ett sted. Hurtigvoksende DTC-er som Wild, ...
Launchmetrics
launchmetrics.com
Launchmetrics er markedets første AI-drevne Brand Performance Cloud, og gir mer enn 1200 kunder programvaren og dataene de trenger for å koble strategi med utførelse. Brand Performance Cloud hjelper ledere med å lansere kampanjer, forsterke rekkevidden, måle ROI og måle merkevareytelsen. Med verktø...
CisionOne
cision.one
Form fremtiden til merkevaren din. I virkeligheten. For å navigere i dagens medielandskap effektivt, trenger PR- og kommunikasjonsteam en ny type plattform – en som utnytter kraften til AI, leverer sanntids medieinnsikt som kreves for å ta raskere, mer nøyaktige beslutninger, og kobler dem med de ri...
Later
later.com
Senere er en markedsførings- og handelsplattform for sosiale medier som hjelper bedriftseiere, skapere, byråer og sosiale medier-team med å vokse sine merkevarer og virksomheter på nettet. Senere hjelper deg å spare tid og utvide virksomheten din ved å gjøre det enkelt å administrere hele strategie...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive er en global partner for PR- og kommunikasjonssuksess. Når vi jobber med tusenvis av organisasjoner globalt, forstår vi presset du møter. Som å bygge en sterk merkevare og omdømme. Å være organisasjonens øyne, ører og samvittighet. Støtter C-suiten, den bredere virksomheten og dens suksess...
Bazaarvoice
bazaarvoice.com
Tusenvis av verdens ledende merkevarer og forhandlere stoler på Bazaarvoice-teknologi, tjenester og ekspertise for å drive inntekter, utvide rekkevidden, få handlingskraftig innsikt og skape lojale talsmenn. I følge en ny oppdragsstudie utført av Forrester Consulting på vegne av Bazaarvoice, kan bed...