Factal gives companies the facts they need in real time to protect people, avoid disruptions and drive automation when the unexpected happens. Factal combines lightning-fast discovery with trusted verification into a single platform, outpacing other breaking news sources. Experienced journalists use machine learning to identify, verify and geolocate global incidents, sending sophisticated alerts through email, web, and both iOS and Android apps.

Business
Media Monitoring Software

